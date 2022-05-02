Gladstein Law Firm Sober Rides Campaign for Derby Weekend in Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to reduce the risk of drinking and driving during the weekend of the Kentucky Derby, Gladstein Law Firm is offering free Uber and Lyft rides!

Gladstein Law Firm cares about the safety of the people in Louisville, Kentucky and they want to give back by offering free ride shares in order to prevent drinking and driving. Make the right choice, the responsible choice, to get home safely during Kentucky Derby weekend.

How it works: The program is simple – if you have been drinking – take an Uber, Lyft, or cab and Gladstein Law Firm will reimburse you for it!

To qualify for reimbursement:

Rides must be in the Louisville, Kentucky area.

area. Rides must be taken between Friday, May 6th , and Sunday, May 8th .

, and . You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

The free sober rides campaign is:

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.

Limited to one reimbursement per household.

Valid for a maximum value of $25.00 , including a tip of up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.

, including a tip of up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed. Limited to the first 60 submissions.

To get your reimbursement you must submit a copy of your receipt and photo ID and mail them to their office within 10 business days:

Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC 2000 Warrington Way #170A Louisville, KY 40222

Submissions are limited and will fill up fast, so don't delay submitting your reimbursement. All entries are on a first come first serve basis, in the order in which they receive them in the mail.

Media Contact:

Seth Gladstein

502-791-9000

[email protected]

SOURCE Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC