GLADSTONES ANNOUNCES THAT SUMMER IS OFFICIALLY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

The Beach Party is Far from Over – the Iconic Restaurant on the Beach Kicks-Off Extended Summer with NFL Game Day Menu, Reverse Happy Hour and other Delectable Specials

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab your flip-flops, sunscreen and appetite because Gladstones is not ready to wave goodbye to summer. The legendary restaurant on the beach has announced that due to Southern California's love for summer and all-around warmer climate, that summer has officially been extended until November 2024. The extended summer at Gladstones will kick-off with a new special NFL game day First & $10 menu, all night Happy Hour on Fridays, and a variety of promotions going forward throughout each week.

Gladstones introduces an epic menu item for game day - the Pyramid of the Pacific Foot High Nacho Tower.

"Summer is a state of mind, and at Gladstones, that state of mind is here to stay," said Jim Harris, chef partner and co-owner, Gladstones Legacy Group. "Thanks to the unbeatable SoCal weather on our side, we're extending the summer spirit with a series of promotions, special menu items, NFL game day promos, and endless fun right on the shore."

Today also marks the start of the NFL season. Gladstones will be featuring all the big games on 10 big TV screens across the inside and outside bar areas, creating the perfect spot for guests to enjoy game day at the beach!

The new First & $10 menu is served during game time NFL and NCAA and includes:

Gladstones House Nachos - $10 for bean and cheese or add chicken, steak or shrimp for $10 each.

- for bean and cheese or add chicken, steak or shrimp for each. Pyramid of the Pacific Foot High Nacho Tower - $75 (Feeds 4-6) a foot-high stacked tower featuring grilled chicken, shrimp, steak and topped with a cold-water Australian lobster tail.

- (Feeds 4-6) a foot-high stacked tower featuring grilled chicken, shrimp, steak and topped with a cold-water Australian lobster tail. Potato Boats - $10 with bacon, cheddar, sour cream and chives.

- with bacon, cheddar, sour cream and chives. Chicken Wings - $10 per half dozen with multiple sauce options weekly.

- per half dozen with multiple sauce options weekly. Craft beer pitchers - rotating each week - $15 .

Every week, now through November, extended summer promotions include:

Mussel Mondays - all you care to eat Clams & Mussels. $30 per person; $2 oysters after 4pm .

- all you care to eat Clams & Mussels. per person; oysters after . Taco Tuesday - Fish or Shrimp tacos. $7 each.

- Fish or Shrimp tacos. each. Wine Wednesday - 50% off wines by the bottle.

- 50% off wines by the bottle. Throwback Thursday - Celebrating 50 years on the coast. Your choice of a Classic Burger or Chicken Sandwich with a cold beer or glass of wine for $19.72 .

Celebrating 50 years on the coast. Your choice of a Classic Burger or Chicken Sandwich with a cold beer or glass of wine for . Festive Fridays Happy Hour - 3pm -close.

Since 1972, guests have flocked to Gladstone in Pacific Palisades for breathtaking sunsets and seafood-centric dishes. Today, the Gladstones Legacy Group has embarked on a new era with a California fresh approach, enhanced culinary experiences and innovative events, while maintaining its traditional charm.

For more information, please visit www.gladstones.com .

About Gladstones

Gladstones is Malibu's historic beachside restaurant, featuring the freshest seafood, classic cocktails, and timeless California sunsets. Opened in 1972, Gladstones is a favorite destination of Los Angeles residents and visitors from around the world!

