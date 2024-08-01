GLADSTONES BRINGS THE ALOHA TO MALIBU WITH SUMMER LUAU

Legendary Restaurant on the Beach to Host Summer Luau with Live Music, Hawaiian Dancing, Island Cuisine and a Fluffy McCloud Pop-Up

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. , Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloha vibes are coming to Gladstones, the legendary restaurant on the beach, where the sun meets the sea. On August 10th from 2pm to 8pm, the iconic beachside restaurant will host a summer luau and transform into a tropical paradise. The event will feature traditional Hawaiian food, tropical beverages, live hula performances, fire dancing, Hawaiian music and a live music set by the Royal Rats that will captivate guests of all ages.

The Summer Luau is a free community event where all are invited to visit the public deck and enjoy the day. No tickets or purchases are required for attending.

Guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts and Aloha attire. Those that do will receive a ticket good for a plate of traditional Hawaiian cuisine, a beverage, or an ice cream. Popular Southern California artisanal ice cream shop, Fluffy McCloud's will also bring their all-natural, handmade ice cream with a tropical twist to the beach for a pop-up from 2pm-6pm.

"Our summer luau is a perfect way for people to come out to the beach and enjoy the summer with great festive food, entertainment and a stunning backdrop," said Jim Harris, chef partner and co-owner, Gladstones Legacy Group. "We are looking forward to sharing this unique experience with our community."

Gladstones also announces the release of its Papa's Pilar Private Stock Rum, which will be featured in the tropical alcoholic beverages, a Mai Tai served in a pineapple and a Pina Colada in a coconut. The Gladstones limited edition proprietary rum is aged 6 months in Hemingway Rye Whiskey barrels, offering a taste of adventure in every sip.

The special luau, Hawaiian plate lunch menu includes a selection of the following entrees that come with a side of mac salad and rice for $15:

Kalua Pork – A traditional Hawaiian dish of slow roasted, succulent, fall-apart tender pork marinated in traditional spices.





– A traditional Hawaiian dish of slow roasted, succulent, fall-apart tender pork marinated in traditional spices. Pulled Pork Sliders – Kalua pork nestled in soft, warm Hawaiian rolls.





– Kalua pork nestled in soft, warm Hawaiian rolls. Sticky Ribs – Fall-off-the-bone ribs that are slow-cooked and smothered in a Hawaiian style sauce of pineapple, tangy soy, and a hint of ginger.





Fall-off-the-bone ribs that are slow-cooked and smothered in a Hawaiian style sauce of pineapple, tangy soy, and a hint of ginger. Huli Huli Chicken - Grilled Chicken in a sweet teriyaki glaze topped with grilled pineapple.

Since 1972, guests have flocked to Gladstones in Pacific Palisades for breathtaking sunsets and seafood-centric dishes. Last year, a new ownership group was created to re-imagine the iconic restaurant and honor Mayor Riordan, after his passing. The Gladstones Legacy Group has embarked on a new era with a California fresh approach, enhanced culinary experiences and innovative events, while maintaining its traditional charm.

For more information, please visit www.gladstones.com .

About Gladstones

Gladstones is Malibu's historic beachside restaurant, featuring the freshest seafood, classic cocktails, and timeless California sunsets. Opened in 1972, Gladstones is a favorite destination of Los Angeles residents and visitors from around the world!

Media Contact

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

[email protected]

SOURCE Gladstones