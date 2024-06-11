GLADSTONES UNVEILS SUMMER MENU WITH ELEVATED SEASONAL DISHES  

Legendary Restaurant on the Beach Resurges with Locally Sourced Ingredients that Showcase the New Era of Gladstones

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer has officially started at Gladstones, the legendary restaurant on the beach, where the sun meets the sea. The historic beachside restaurant has unveiled its new summer menu that reflects the latest era of Gladstones, with elevated dishes that incorporate fresh seasonal summer ingredients. The new menu features locally grown ingredients, locally sourced seafood, grass-fed wagyu steak from New Zealand and a banana split dessert, which was cherished by former Gladstones owner and mayor of Los Angeles, the late Richard Riordan.

In 2023, a new ownership group was created to re-imagine the iconic restaurant and honor Mayor Riordan after his passing. The Gladstones Legacy Group has infused a fresh approach to the restaurant experience and menu. From local farms, top sourced seafood and partnerships with specialty vendors -- such as Häsi Artisan Bread, Ho.Listic Operations, which grows sustainable organic microgreens, Santa Monica Seafood, West Coast Seafood, First Light Farms New Zealand, Bozzini Farms and Fluffy McCloud's organic ice cream -- the iconic restaurant has embarked on a journey of unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.

"We are excited for our guests to try our new seasonal menu while they take in the sounds of the surf and fresh ocean breezes," said Jim Harris, chef partner and co-owner, Gladstones Legacy Group. "Each new dish is curated with a selection of ingredients that highlight the best of summer, our favorite time of the year at Gladstones, and offers an inviting dining experience."

The new summer menu:

Summer at The Stone Salad – Juicy peaches and plump Rainier cherries, goat cheese, garden greens, Häsi Bread maple sumac croutons, with a tropical vinaigrette.

– Juicy peaches and plump Rainier cherries, goat cheese, garden greens, Häsi Bread maple sumac croutons, with a tropical vinaigrette. Can't Be Beets – Roasted red and golden beets, baby spinach, feta cheese , candied walnuts with a lemon poppy seed dressing.

Roasted red and golden beets, baby spinach, feta cheese candied walnuts with a lemon poppy seed dressing. Coastal Crab Cake – Blue crab claw meat, rustic breadcrumbs, chipotle aioli and a fennel and orchid salad.

Blue crab claw meat, rustic breadcrumbs, chipotle aioli and a fennel and orchid salad. Surf and Sand Dabs – Local sand dabs, scalloped potatoes au gratin, haricot verde, lemon caper sauce micro radish, from Ho.Listic.

Local sand dabs, scalloped potatoes au gratin, haricot verde, lemon caper sauce micro radish, from Ho.Listic. Deep Dive Risotto – New England Diver Scallops, spinach risotto with seasonal vegetables and chive oil.

– New England Diver Scallops, spinach risotto with seasonal vegetables and chive oil. Turf and Tomatoes – New Zealand grass fed wagyu skirt steak, shaved brussel sprout salad, blistered tomatoes and Romanesco.

grass fed wagyu skirt steak, shaved brussel sprout salad, blistered tomatoes and Romanesco. Dick's Summer Split – An honorary nod to the late Mayor Richard Riordan , former Gladstones owner. Caramelized banana, Fluffy McCloud's chocolate and vanilla ice cream, house-made whipped and fresh summer berries.

– An honorary nod to the late Mayor , former Gladstones owner. Caramelized banana, Fluffy McCloud's chocolate and vanilla ice cream, house-made whipped and fresh summer berries. The Lazy Hasi Sundae–Sourdough chocolate chip cookie with cardamom, turmeric, a pinch of black pepper and Maldon sea salt. Served with Fluffy McCloud's Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream and cookie crumble!

Gladstones also introduces three new cocktails. The Sun Also Rises, a rum cocktail with Gladstones Private Stock rum from Papa's Pilar aged 3 years in a Hemingway Rye Whiskey barrel , The Lovely One, with Meili vodka, summer peaches, coconut and pineapple, and the Golden Summer Sunset. Featuring Grey Whale Gin, Low Fi Amaro, Pink Eureka Lemon, and fresh basil.

Since 1972, guests have flocked to Gladstone in Pacific Palisades for breath taking sunsets and seafood-centric dishes. Today, the Gladstones Legacy Group has embarked on a new era with a California fresh approach, enhanced culinary experiences and innovative events, while maintaining its traditional charm.

