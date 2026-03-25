Gladwell Orthodontics Expands to Durham, NC with New State-of-the-Art Location

DURHAM, N.C., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladwell Orthodontics is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Durham, North Carolina. The expansion reflects the practice's continued growth and commitment to delivering advanced, patient-centered orthodontic care to families throughout the Triangle region.

The new Durham office offers comprehensive orthodontic services for children, teens, and adults, including traditional braces, clear ceramic braces, and Invisalign® clear aligner treatment. Designed with patient comfort and convenience in mind, the modern space features advanced digital imaging technology, a welcoming consultation area, and a streamlined treatment experience that prioritizes efficiency and personalized care.

"Durham is a vibrant, growing community, and we're excited to bring our orthodontic expertise to even more families in the area," said Dr. Jason Gladwell, Founder and Orthodontist at Gladwell Orthodontics. "Our mission has always been to create confident, healthy smiles in an environment that feels supportive, transparent, and genuinely patient-focused. This new location allows us to continue that mission at a larger scale."

The Durham office will provide:

Customized treatment plans tailored to each patient's goals

Advanced 3D digital scanning for a more comfortable, impression-free experience

Treatment options for patients of all ages

Flexible financing options

Gladwell Orthodontics was founded by Dr. Jason Gladwell, the #1 Invisalign provider in North Carolina and #2 in the Nation. The multi-location practice has built a strong reputation for combining clinical excellence with exceptional customer service. By leveraging leading-edge orthodontic technology and a highly trained clinical team, Gladwell Orthodontics delivers predictable results with a focus on comfort, aesthetics, and long-term oral health. Other locations include Wake Forest, North Raleigh, Downtown Raleigh, Rolesville, Southpoint Mall, Zebulon, and now, Durham, NC.

New patients can schedule a complimentary consultation at the Durham location by visiting gladwellorthodontics.com or calling (919) 502-1367.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Ellie Baldini

VP of Marketing

GO Media, NC

(201) 835-7794

[email protected]

SOURCE Gladwell Orthodontics