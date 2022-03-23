Gladys Camelo's new book "Sara" is a compelling tale of four sisters and the significance of education in their early years of development.

Gladys Camelo, a graduate of Fine Arts, a ballerina who represented her country in international tours, a founder of ceramic workshop, a painter at Country Carver; has completed her new book "Sara": a riveting historical novel depicting the educational norms of secular education in the year 1953. The story is about Sara, the youngest among the four sisters. They live in the school administered by Miss Inés. There, they are taught with morals, ethics, household chores; a fortress with a huge influence in the girl's young life.

Camelo shares, "In the year 1948, the death of the town leader Jorge Eliecer Gaitán is presented, at the same time in Colombia the violence unleashed by the supremacy of the traditional Liberal and Conservative parties, plunged the country into a chaos of violence. The peasants migrated from their farms to the cities trying to locate themselves, increasing the social and economic chaos. Sara is a sample of the reality lived by an emigrant family that collapses in the face of needs and whose members were victims of dysfunction in an unstable socio-political historical moment in the territories of Colombia. Memory and imagination combine to create a story showing the experiences with the educational forms, resources and customs of secular education and the responsibilities granted to people outside the family nucleus where situations of various kinds alternated at the beginning of the life of four sisters and the environment that they lived in their first years of formation. Recommended for all types of readers."

Published by Page Publishing, Gladys Camelo's page-turning work is based on true events. It is an interesting journey of a young girl who found a comforting place amidst the social and economic chaos in the Colombian territories.

This heartwarming piece is recommended for all types of ages.

Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase "Sara" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

