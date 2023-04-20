GLAM and LSEG Embrace Equity Through an International Women's Day Coding Event

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls Leadership Academy Meetup (GLAM) , the Silicon Valley-based nonprofit, today announced the completion of an International Women's Day Coding Event with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) WIN Tech Network.

In March 2023, LSEG WIN Tech Network sponsored an engaging two-hour online program curated for girls aged 8 to 12. Over 40 LSEG WIN Tech volunteers and GLAM staff supported the delivery. There were almost 100 registrants from 13 countries on four continents, including England, France, India, Israel, Morocco, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the United States, making this the most geographically diverse group of attendees that GLAM has welcomed.

This unique online program focused on this year's International Women's Day theme of embracing equity, as well as cybersecurity, financial education, computer coding, and leadership.

Senior LSEG WIN Tech Network executives who served as keynotes and session leaders included Sandra Lee, Chief Information Security Officer of Cybersecurity; Triona O'Keeffe, Chief Information Officer of Data and Analytics; Akua Opong, Senior Analyst and LSEG Event Coordinator, and Lisa Travis, Director of Business Management and Post Trade Technology and LSEG Event Co-Coordinator. Several executives from LSEG also led and supported the coding sessions using Scratch programming language.

Sandra Lee, Chief Information Security Officer of Cybersecurity, LSEG WIN Tech Network co-sponsor, and GLAM keynote speaker, said, "It was fantastic to see the wonderful turnout of girls, LSEG WIN Tech Network parents, allies, and volunteers at this coding event. It was truly inspirational to speak to the future generation of potential female technologists and be part of their energy and enthusiasm. We discussed a range of topics from diversity, equity, and financial planning to mentors and superpowers, and had fun coding. I hope the event left an impression that girls can do anything, keep learning, exploring, and have fun!"

Cecilia Landeros, Sr. Manager of DEI and GLAM executive sponsor at iTalent Digital , GLAM's founding corporate sponsor, said, "As we embrace equity, the voices of our girls being their authentic selves from different backgrounds provided a wonderful forum to support the uniqueness of each other and the power of our virtual learning experience. We applaud the LSEG WIN Tech Network for empowering girls to help shape our future."

About GLAM

Girls Leadership Academy Meetup (GLAM) is a nonprofit organization founded in Silicon Valley, California in 2016 by iTalent Digital CEO & Founder Renée La Londe. It was born from a desire to give girls from all socioeconomic backgrounds the opportunity to be exposed to technology careers and inspired by successful role models from an early age. GLAM's immersive, customizable STEAM and leadership programs are delivered in-person or online and are always offered free of charge to attendees, thanks to the generosity of donors and sponsors. To find out how you can be involved in helping close the gender gap, watch some program content on GLAMtv , sponsor a GLAM event with your company, or donate .

Contact: Michele Foster at [email protected], (408) 872 5227.

SOURCE GLAM (Girls Leadership Academy Meetup)