G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs Wins $100,000 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown

12th annual Hatch Off brings organic skincare business to Detroit

DETROIT, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winner of the 2024 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown has been crowned! G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs is the winner of the 12th annual Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest, taking home the $100,000 grand prize from Comerica Bank to open the brick-and-mortar business of their dreams.

As the winner of the 2024 Hatch Off, G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs will receive technical assistance from TechTown and its partners, in addition to the $100,000 business grant from Comerica Bank, to kickstart and open a brick-and-mortar business in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park.

G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs is a certified woman- and minority-owned business based in Detroit, specializing in natural, organic body scrubs. They provide jobs, training and mentorship to underserved individuals, especially women who have been victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, as well as returning citizens.

Owner and founder of G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs, Tiffany Cartwright, launched her business in 2018 after losing her job. As a new mom determined to soothe her daughter's eczema without harsh products, Cartwright turned to the kitchen to concoct a solution with natural ingredients that would not be harmful to the skin, and G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs was born.

With the $100,000 business grant from Comerica Bank, Cartwright plans to set up shop for her G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs storefront in the Rosedale Park community.

This year, the three runner-up finalists were also awarded a $10,000 grant to assist with the opening of their storefronts, courtesy of TechTown's Small Business Support Hub grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

"TechTown is incredibly proud of G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs on this remarkable entrepreneurial feat and well-deserved win. We're thrilled to be part of their continued business journey and have the utmost confidence that each of these Top 4 businesses will add a unique vibrancy to Detroit's small business landscape," said Christianne Malone, assistant vice president for economic development at Wayne State University and TechTown Detroit's chief program officer. "TechTown's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship doesn't end with the Hatch Off; incubating Detroit's small businesses is a year-round endeavor supported by our entrepreneurial and technical assistance programs that provide ongoing support to our winning alumni and top finalists."

Throughout the 2024 Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest, public vote determined which businesses advanced in the competition, narrowing 10 semi-finalists down to four finalists. After more than 13,500 votes were cast, the four finalists – G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs, Harry Rich Clothier, Khana and Roller Skate Detroit – were selected by and introduced to the public.

A second round of public voting opened on May 1 and concluded at tonight's event after all the finalists pitched their business ideas live to a panel of judges and an audience of their community, families and peers. Top of Form

"Comerica Bank recognizes the dedication and grit of every finalist that advanced to this stage of the competition. It is truly commendable, a testament to the bright future in store for each of these businesses entering Detroit's small business economy," said Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President. "With the invaluable support of the TechTown team, the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest continues to serve as an exceptional avenue for fostering success in small businesses by facilitating their access to crucial capital and technical guidance, enabling them to flourish and thrive. Comerica Bank extends its congratulations to G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs, we look forward to witnessing their entrepreneurial journey unfold and the value they will contribute to this hotspot for small businesses."

With this year's investment, Comerica Bank and the Comerica Charitable Foundation will have committed more than $1.1 million to Hatch Detroit in direct funding since 2012.

As the winner of the 12th annual Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest by TechTown, G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs joins previous winners La Feria (2012), Sister Pie (2014), Meta Physica Massage (2016), Baobab Fare (2017), 27th Letter Books (2019), Little Liberia (2022) and Bouncing Around the Motor City (2023).

To learn more about G.L.A.M. Body Scrubs, visit HatchDetroit.com.

This year, Comerica Bank is celebrating 175 years of serving its communities, making it Michigan's longest-serving bank. Comerica was founded in 1849 in Detroit during a time when all banks in the city were exclusive to the business community. This was the motivation behind Comerica's decision to gear its banking for the people and for those who wanted to secure their personal and financial future. Since its inception, Comerica has grown in Michigan and throughout the country by focusing on the customer first and offering personal, small business and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services.

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back 175 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has approximately 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/Comerica, X (formerly known as Twitter): @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.

TechTown Detroit , Wayne State University's entrepreneurship hub, is a nonprofit business service organization that provides programs, education and resources for early- to growth-stage small businesses and tech entrepreneurs. By building bridges for entrepreneurs to succeed, TechTown is accelerating an inclusive economy for Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Since its inception, TechTown has supported more than 6,000 companies, which created 2,340 jobs and raised more than $408 million in startup and growth capital. For more information, visit techtowndetroit.org.

Hatch Detroit supports both existing and new retail initiatives in the cities of Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park. Hatch Detroit was founded in 2011 to give residents and aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to have a voice in neighborhood retail development and joined TechTown Detroit's suite of entrepreneurial programs and services in 2022. Beyond the Contest, Hatch Detroit provides funding, exposure and mentoring in support of its alumni entrepreneurs. With support from Hatch Detroit, 50 alumni have opened businesses. They employ over 500 people and have invested over $10 million in economic development. To learn more, visit hatchdetroit.com .

