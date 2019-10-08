Glam Glow Med Spa Brings Beauty to Woodhaven

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glam Glow Med Spa has opened in Queens, New York, bringing medical spa and beauty services to Woodhaven. In a dilapidated former barber shop, studioBIG has created a fun, feminine, and instagrammable setting for services in the booming med spa industry. Glam Glow's services include body contouring, wood therapy, injectables, microblading and lashes, laser treatments, butt vacuuming, massage, and facials.

Glam Glow Med Spa in Woodhaven, Queens, by studio BIG. Photo: Harriet Andronikides Glam Glow Med Spa in Woodhaven, Queens, by studio BIG. Photo: Harriet Andronikides

Throughout the space, featured and subtle design elements allude to the feminine form. Curves feature prominently in the design of walls, mirrors, ceiling soffits, flooring transitions, and reception desk. A glamorous color palette of champagne, pink, ivory, and ebony contrasts accents of rose gold metallic and foliage. Throughout the space, exposed brick adds a New York edge.

In the reception area, guests are greeted by a floor-to-ceiling faux foliage wall and a pink neon "Hey Gorgeous" sign above hourglass-shaped, thin-legged teal chairs. A rose gold lighting fixture and champagne tile reception desk bring touches of metallic shimmer.

The spatial arrangement of Glam Glow makes the best use of a long, narrow retail space with private treatment rooms in the back and a central open beauty area with six salon chairs facing a central floating wall in the front. The functional core, lined with custom millwork mirrors, allows the outer blush-colored walls behind and a custom faux foliage pattern of squares to serve as an aesthetic backdrop.

Pink ombre drapes were custom designed to match the pink salon chairs. A wall covering reminiscent of brush strokes wraps the curved walls of the treatment rooms and brings a background of visual texture. Mosaic penny tile leads clients around the curved walls and into the treatment rooms. A window at the end of the corridor was redesigned with a taller, narrower proportion.

Pink wall wash lights in the treatment rooms give the exposed brick a literal "glam glow". The bathroom also received special treatment as a photograph-worthy space, with textured ivory tile and geode-inspired patterned pink wall covering.

The theme of curves extends to the logo, also designed by studioBIG. A stylized letter "G" in rose gold contrasts the Glam Glow name in a crisp modern font. The logo features prominently on the retail signage and on a custom-designed waterfall in the reception area.

Project credits and sources

Interior, Brand, and Signage Design: Leah Plevrites, studioBIG Photographer: Harriet Andronikides Mirror Millworker: Amadi NY Beauty space wall covering: Schumacher Faux Foliage: Foster's Point Reception Chairs: Moe's Home Collection Framed Prints: Smile Art Design Books: Assouline Salon & Treatment Chairs: Belvedere Track Lighting: WAC Lighting Floor Tile: Daltile Penny Tile: Merola

About studioBIG

studioBIG (www.studiobigny.com) is a New York City-based design studio led by founder and creative director Leah Plevrites. studioBIG partners with retail stores, restaurants, bars, and corporate offices to create innovative and trendsetting design concepts. The studio creates custom brands and cohesive interiors, including logo design, store branding, space planning, architectural planning, interior design, exterior design, signage/way-finding design and fabrication, and the full range of marketing material.

