Glam Z Gala: A Day of Inspiration, Art and Talent for the youth

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 24, 2024, Glam Z Gala illuminated the city of Los Angeles with a spectacular showcase of young talent, fashion, and inspiration. This youth event brought together aspiring models, singers, dancers, and actors for a day to remember.

"We are excited to bring together young talents and industry professionals for an event that celebrates creativity, self-expression, and inspiration," said Anna Matchneva, founder of Glam Z Gala. "Our goal is to provide children with the opportunity to grow their talents, try new experiences, make new friends, and build self-esteem by surrounding them with role models and like-minded youth, away from filters and the virtual world. We aimed to create a full-scale professional event that is also children friendly."

"We wanted to create a fun immersive experience that allowed all participants to connect, share, and create bonding moments with each other," said Mindy Yoo, the producer of the afterparty at Glam Z Gala.

Glam Z Gala was a vibrant celebration of creativity and passion, providing an exceptional platform for talents to shine. The event showcased performances by renowned artists, including the captivating Sophie Fatu, whose enchanting vocals mesmerized the audience. The Fisher family girls, Taytum, Oakley, and Halston, with their massive following of 7 million, added a touch of adorable charm to the runway as they opened and closed the fashion show. The electrifying XOMG pop! group, known for their dynamic and energetic stage performance, heightened the excitement of the event, captivating the audience and leaving a lasting impression of the incredible talent of the next generation.

The highlight of the evening was the fashion show, where Aleksandra Ataca, the creative director and stylist of the show, brought world-known kids fashion brands to the stage. Models strutted down the runway, captivating the audience with their style and grace. The fashion show was a testament to the creativity and talent in the fashion industry, inspiring young minds to pursue their dreams.

JuniorStyle.net , a leading platform in the kids' fashion industry, became the exclusive media partner of Glam Z Gala.

The co-hosts of the evening were the charismatic Merrick Hanna and the vibrant Hawaii McLaughlin, whose energy and enthusiasm kept the audience engaged and entertained throughout the event.

The makeup artists and hairstylists, led by Julia Shulga, worked their magic backstage, adding an extra layer of glamour to the event. The main visual theme of the event

focused on keeping kids and teens appropriate to their age, with beauty looks being a key aspect of this approach. In collaboration with Pixi Beauty, who provided their products for the event, each kid looked absolutely gorgeous and unique.

The afterparty, expertly produced by Mindy Yoo, elevated the evening's festivities. DJ Pri set the mood with music, keeping the energy high. Party Starter ROCK'N'BEAU excelled as a host, ensuring guests felt welcomed, entertained, and on the floor throughout the evening. Secrets Of Sound, an all-girls pop group, delivered a dynamic and memorable performance, adding to the excitement of the evening.

The Grace Baca Foundation, a non-profit organization, awarded a scholarship, enriching the life of a deserving dancer.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities, including interactive art stations, dance floors, performances, and gourmet treats. The red carpet was filled with rising stars and notable guests like actors Sheba Jade and Kingston Foster and influencer Jessica Ballinger adding to the glamour and excitement of the evening.

Glam Z Gala left a lasting impact on all who attended, inspiring them to pursue their passions and dreams. The event was a testament to the power of creativity, inspiring all who attended to dream big and reach for the stars.

For more information about Glam Z Gala and future events, please visit www.glamzgala.com and to view images from the event click HERE .

