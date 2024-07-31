Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics Set to Make its HSN Debut

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics will make its Home Shopping Network (HSN) debut on August 14, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Founded and formulated by celebrity makeup artist Kim Baker, Glamazon Beauty is "makeup made easy," catering to a diverse range of skin types and tones. The line is designed to meet skin needs at every stage with standout benefits that include hydration, customizable coverage, and comfortable application and wear.

Kim Baker

The debut will feature Glamazon Beauty's most popular products. The best-selling Second to None Foundation Stick, Second to None Concealer Duo, and the Hydrating Lip Gloss Trio are among them. Additional products like the Nubian Queen Eyeshadow Palette, Supreme Being Eyeshadow Palette, Rebel Rose Eyeshadow Palette, and the Lash Couture Lengthening Mascara will be available exclusively at HSN.com. The line offers shades that range from porcelain to ebony and boasts hyaluronic acid as a lead ingredient. Products are made to glide smoothly across the skin with no pulling or caking in fine lines.

Baker began her fashion career as a Wilhelmina model and became an industry trailblazer. She was widely recognized as one of the pioneers of plus-size modeling. She often arrived to set makeup ready because most makeup artists couldn't accommodate deeper skin tones. Over time, Baker became an expert in assessing specific skin and makeup needs. When she launched Glamazon Beauty, she did so with decades of experience, knowledge, and a celebrity roster. Likewise, Baker has touched the faces of Tom Cruise, Tiffany Haddish, Cynthia Bailey, Ving Rhames, and Tisha Campbell.

For the brand, "glamazon" signifies a transition to the most glam version of yourself; it's nearly like making space for an alter ego. "At Glamazon Beauty, our motto is 'own your beauty and share it with the world'," explains Baker. "I'm excited to share our products with the world because they are truly meant to help people unlock their inner Glamazon in the way that works best for them and their lifestyles."

Glamazon Beauty is available beginning August 14, 2024, at HSN.com.

About Glamazon Beauty

Glamazon Beauty is a multi-cultural, skin-conscious brand that meets the needs of a diverse range of skin types and tones. The brand has been featured in Allure, Elle, and Essence magazines. To learn more about Glamazon Beauty click here: https://glamazonbeauty.com/

