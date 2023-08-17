Glamhive Welcomes Kitt Miller as New Chief Growth Officer

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glamhive, the pioneering fashion startup known for its innovative approach to connecting and powering the personal styling industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kitt Miller as the company's new Chief Growth Officer. This strategic move underscores Glamhive's commitment to driving sustainable growth through a holistic approach for both the stylist industry and consumer clients.

With an impressive track record of driving strategic growth in the tech industry, Kitt Miller brings 25+ years of digital sales and marketing experience to her role. Prior to joining Glamhive, she held key leadership positions at renowned companies such as MyPoints and Experian where she consistently demonstrated a keen ability to create impactful partnerships and drive revenue growth. At Glamhive, Kitt will be at the helm of crafting and executing short-, medium-, and long-term strategic initiatives, overseeing partnerships, products, marketing, and sales to foster a dynamic ecosystem of growth.

"I am thrilled to welcome Kitt Miller to the Glamhive family," says Stephanie Sprangers, Founder and CEO of Glamhive. "I met Kitt early in my career, and she's high on the list of people who showed me that anything is possible. Her deep understanding of the digital marketing landscape and her relentless focus on client experiences and community growth perfectly align with Glamhive's vision. With her expertise, we will drive our growth forward while maintaining our commitment to empowering stylists, delighting clients, and creating impactful brand partnerships."

Under Kitt Miller's leadership, Glamhive is poised to embark on a new era of expansion, innovation, and elevated service offerings.

"Joining Glamhive is a full circle moment because Stephanie was part of the media partnerships team that I lead at MyPoints, where we created one of the first, largest, and most successful digital membership communities. I've witnessed Stephanie's growth from a top performer to a visionary entrepreneur, and am excited to bring my expertise to this powerhouse team, and together, take her vision to the next level."

Miller's appointment marks a significant milestone in Glamhive's journey to redefine the intersection of fashion, technology, and personalized style.

About Glamhive:

Glamhive is a groundbreaking fashion startup transforming the personal styling experience through cutting-edge technology and a community of celebrity and expert stylists. By seamlessly connecting clients with top-tier stylists and coveted brands, Glamhive empowers individuals to embrace their unique style with confidence. Founded by Stephanie Sprangers, Glamhive continues to redefine the fashion landscape, one personalized look at a time.

