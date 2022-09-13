Glamping Market Size To Reach USD 7.11 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR of 10.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glamping Market is segmented By Application (Family Travel, Enterprise Travel), By Age Group (18-32 years, 33-50 years, 51-65 years, Above 65 years), By Size ( 2-Person, 4-Person, Others), By End User (Consumers, Events), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Others), By Product Type (Camping Pods and Cabins, Yurts, Tents, Treehouses, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Travel Category.

The global Glamping Market Size was valued at USD 2.68 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.11 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Major factors driving the growth of the Glamping Market are

Consumers' growing preference for luxurious and comfortable camping is one of the major factors driving the glamping market.

The growth of the glamping market will be fueled by the increase in music festivals and concerts as well as customers' increased desire to spend time in nature.

The growth of the industry will be fueled by the advent of retreat tourism, rising income levels, and a growing emphasis on self-care in the upcoming years.

Social media's growing consumer influence is anticipated to raise awareness of glamping and its advantages. Major discounts and alluring vacation packages being offered by numerous travel websites are also anticipated to benefit the Glamping Market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF GLAMPING MARKET

Over the course of the forecast year, more customers are anticipated to be interested in outdoor activities and close-to-nature experiences. This factor is expected to drive the glamping market.

One of the main variables anticipated to propel the Glamping Market is an expansion in the number of concerts and significant music festivals held every other week in different parts of the world. Additionally, watchers of travel trends have remarked that while in the past staycations were exclusively used for special occasions, in recent years families, groups of people, etc. have discovered the desire to pamper themselves on their days off from work. People now favor nearby getaways for long weekends, which is another factor contributing to the rise of the Glamping Market.

Globally, the glamping movement promotes environmental consciousness. Glamping site owners have a one-of-a-kind chance to highlight their selection of eco-friendly vendors and inform visitors about the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling garbage. Businesses that are leading the sustainability movement are expanding their methods in order to have a positive ecological impact and integrate ethical responsibilities into their corporate cultures. Being accredited by organizations like Green America or 1% for the Planet as well as the American Glamping Association or TripAdvisor can set conscious glampers apart. This is expected to further propel the glamping market.

GLAMPING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the growing emphasis on the need to make family memories and maintain relationships, the family travel segment is anticipated to dominate the glamping market share based on application. Going out with the family is becoming more popular.

Due to their love for travel and adventure, the 18–32 age group will have the highest revenue potential. The demand for a comfortable and opulent outdoor experience will cause the 33–50 segment to grow the fastest.

Based on the size, the 4-person sector will experience a significant rise in the glamping market share because group travel is becoming more and more popular.

Because of their inclination for outdoor activities and demand for nature, consumers will experience the fastest growth among end users. The switch to glamping from conventional camping is another factor in the expansion.

Due to discounts offered and the demand for a customized shopping experience, the specialty stores segment will enjoy the strongest growth in terms of revenue throughout the projected period.

The segment for camping pods and cabins will experience the fastest growth in terms of product type due to the growing demand for amenities, lockable windows and doors, and safety.

Due to the demand for opulent and adventurous travel, the growing influence of social media influencers, and the need for nature travel, North America will have the highest market share and be the most lucrative region.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Hilleberg Ab

Johnson Outdoors Inc

The North Face Inc

AMG GROUP

Newell Brands Inc

Oase Outdoors

The Coleman Company

Simex Outdoor International

Kampa

exxel outdoors

Bushtec Safari

Sawday's Canopy and Stars Ltd.

Huttopia

Wigwam Holidays Ltd

ArenaCampsites

