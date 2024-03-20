GlamZgala Hosts Youth Fashion and Art Show in Los Angeles Connecting Industry Leaders, Celebrities and Mentors with Aspiring Models, Actors, Singers and Dancers

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlamZgala is thrilled to announce its upcoming fashion and Art show, scheduled for March 24 in Los Angeles. This full day event is a celebration of young talent who are starting their careers as aspiring models, actors, singers and dancers. The event will provide unique opportunities for the youth to showcase their talents in front of creative industry leaders, celebrities and mentors to help grow their craft, self expression, and work towards their dreams.

The Fashion show will feature children and teen brands including Gabriel et Valentin, Melis Kaptanoglu Kids, Lia Lea, LRDM petits, She She, Petite Coco, ImoImo Kids, Nessibyrd, Cult Label, Meet Marie, and Naturino giving attendees a sneak peak into their SS24 collections. Creative styling will be provided by Alexandra Concept Corp while Several influencers will host the GlamZgala event. Notable influencers include Merrick Hanna (2.6 million followers) and Hawaii MCL (572 thousand followers), kid models Taytum and Oakley (3 million followers), and (@fishfam totaling 7 million followers). The XOMGpop group (by Jojo Siwa) and Sophie Fatu are set to perform as well. Getty images and kids fashion photographer Emily Kornya will be covering the red carpet along with Media Partner JuniorStylle.net. Giving back to the community is a part of GlamZGala's mission as they have partnered up with OurMomCares and Grace Baca Foundation as the official non profit partners.

"We are excited to bring together young talents and industry professionals for an event that celebrates creativity, self- expression, and inspiration," said Anna Matchneva, founder of GlamZgala. "Our goal is to provide children with the opportunity to grow their talents, try new experiences, build self-esteem, while inspiring them to work towards their dreams."

GlamZgala aims to create a real-life experience for young attendees and participants, keeping them away from virtual life and encouraging them to discover new interests, explore a career in the arts and meet new friends from all over North America.

For more information about GlamZgala, including ticketing and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://glamzgala.com/press/modelcasting.html

Event Details:

Date: March 24, 2024

Location: Los Angeles

Website: https://glamzgala.com/press/modelcasting.html

SOURCE GlamZgala