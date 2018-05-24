Glance Networks Transforms Visual Engagement Platform Adding New Mobile App Sharing Capabilities

Now Glance has taken this platform to another level, announcing today the general availability of Glance Mobile App Sharing, rounding out the industry's only true omnichannel visual engagement platform. The announcement was made at the Gartner Customer Experience & Technologies Summit in London.

"For the past two years, TurboTax has used Glance's cobrowse, screen share and agent video to help power TurboTax offerings," said Atticus Tysen, senior vice president and chief information officer of Intuit. "Last year we worked with Glance to develop similar functionality to deliver exceptional customer care to users of our native mobile apps. The results have exceeded our high expectations."

"We see the opportunity for Glance's omnichannel platform to further improve sales, technical support and customer service with a broad array of customer touch points," said Tom Martin, CEO of Glance Networks. "According to Gartner, 54 percent of enterprises develop native mobile apps. Lack of support for native mobile apps has been a serious shortcoming of cobrowse and screen share providers. Glance is now the only true omnichannel visual engagement provider, supporting desktop apps for Windows and Mac, browser-based apps and websites on desktop and mobile, and now native mobile apps for Android and iOS."

A recent Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study highlighted the business value of the Glance platform, based on a study of several enterprise customers. Key results included a nearly 400 percent ROI with payback in under six months, shorter average call handle time, higher first-time call resolution, lower call center staffing costs, and increased customer loyalty and lifetime revenue.

Like all Glance products, the new mobile capability meets the stringent security and privacy requirements of enterprises across industries, from financial services to healthcare. It is highly scalable and integrates easily with companies' existing apps via open API and pre-built integrations. The Glance Mobile App Sharing SDK can be embedded into any native mobile app within minutes. For more information, please go to glance.net.

