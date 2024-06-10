Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of the Publicly Traded Common Stock of Athira Pharma, Inc. - (NASDAQ: ATHA)

SEATTLE, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacif, et al. v. Athira Pharma, Inc., et al., Case No: 2:21-cv-00861-TSZ (W.D. Wash).

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT;

(II) FINAL APPROVAL HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND PAYMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira") publicly traded common stock during the period from September 17, 2020, through June 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action for settlement purposes, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Class by definition as explained in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Final Approval Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Payment of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"), available at www.AthiraSecuritiesSettlement.com.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $10,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), which, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action and related claims.

A hearing will be held on October 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Thomas S. Zilly, United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, at the United States Courthouse, Courtroom 15206, 700 Stewart Street, Seattle, WA 98101, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Amended Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated December 15, 2023 (and in the Notice) should be approved; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Co-Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and payment of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice, Proof of Claim Form ("Claim Form"), and Exclusion Request (Opt-Out) Form, you may obtain copies by contacting the Settlement Administrator at Athira Pharma Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063, (866) 274-4004. Copies can also be downloaded from the website www.AthiraSecuritiesSettlement.com.

If you are a member of the Class, to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form to the Settlement Administrator postmarked (or bearing other proof of mailing) no later than September 6, 2024, if sent by mail, or submitted online at www.AthiraSecuritiesSettlement.com no later than September 6, 2024. If you are a member of the Class, you do not exclude yourself from the Class, and you do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion to the Settlement Administrator no later than September 6, 2024 by following the instructions in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you cannot share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation (including the cy pres recipient), or Co-Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and payment of expenses, must either be mailed to the Settlement Administrator postmarked (or bearing other proof of mailing) no later than September 6, 2024 (if you are not represented by an attorney), or no later than October 11, 2024 (if you are represented by an attorney), or be presented to the Court by attending the Settlement Hearing, according to the instructions in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's Office, Athira, or other Defendants, or their counsel. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Co-Lead Counsel or the Settlement Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, Claim Form, and Exclusion Request (Opt-Out) Form, should be made to Co-Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Casey E. Sadler, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Telephone: (888) 773-9224

Email: [email protected]

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

Michael P. Canty, Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, New York 10005

Telephone: (888) 219-6877

Email: [email protected]

Requests for the Notice, Claim Form, and Exclusion Request (Opt-Out) Form should be made to:

Athira Pharma Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

(866) 274-4004

[email protected]

www.AthiraSecuritiesSettlement.com

