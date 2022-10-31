Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Pomerantz LLP Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Loop Industries, Inc. Common Stock

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Pomerantz LLP announce that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Loop Industries, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ: LOOP):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired Loop Industries, Inc. ("Loop") common stock on an open market located within the United States, including but not limited to the NASDAQ stock exchange or another domestic exchange, between September 24, 2018 and October 12, 2020, inclusive, and who were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $3,100,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on January 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. via AT&T teleconference, before the Honorable Nelson S. Román, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated May 17, 2022 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved. To access the teleconference, please follow the directions in paragraph 71 of the Notice.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. The Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form") can be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.LoopIndustriesSecuritiesSettlement.com. You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at Loop Industries, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, P.O. Box 230, Media, PA, 19063.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form either online at www.LoopIndustriesSecuritiesSettlement.com by 11:59 p.m. EST on February 15, 2023 or postmarked no later than February 15, 2023 to the Claims Administrator. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than December 8, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice, to the Claims Administrator. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than December 8, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Loop, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Loop Industries, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

600 N. Jackson St., Suite 205

P.O. Box 230

Media, PA 19063

Toll-free: (866) 274-4004

Email: [email protected]

www.LoopIndustriesSecuritiesSettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Leanne H. Solish, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Telephone: (888) 773-9224

Email: [email protected]

POMERANTZ LLP

Murielle J. Steven Walsh, Esq.

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Telephone: (212) 661-1100

Email: [email protected]

By Order of the Court

