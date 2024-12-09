Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement for All Persons and Entities that Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Alibaba American Depositary Shares During the Period Between November 13, 2019 and December 23, 2020, Inclusive

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD. SECURITIES LITIGATION



Master File No. 1:20-CV-09568-GBD-JW Hon. George B. Daniels

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, CERTIFICATION OF

SETTLEMENT CLASS, AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT

FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba American Depositary Shares ("ADS"; NYSE ticker symbol: BABA) during the period between November 13, 2019 and December 23, 2020, inclusive (the "Settlement Class").1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $433,500,000 in cash (the "Settlement") that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on March 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable George B. Daniels at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, Courtroom 11A, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007, to determine whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sec. Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173006, Milwaukee, WI 53217; or by telephone at (877) 869-0223. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.AlibabaClassActionSettlement.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form online or postmarked no later than March 26, 2025. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than March 6, 2025, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than March 6, 2025, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Alibaba, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Kara M. Wolke, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(888) 773-9224

[email protected]

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sec. Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173006

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 869-0223

[email protected]

By Order of the Court

_____________________________

1 All capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice that are not otherwise defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated October 25, 2024 (the "Stipulation"), which is available at www.AlibabaClassActionSettlement.com.

