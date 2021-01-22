Glancy Wine Education Foundation Announces Game-changing Donation from Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is pleased to announce a charitable contribution in the amount of $100,000 from the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation to provide financial aid to disadvantaged and minority workers seeking wine education as a means of increasing their earning potential.

The donated funds provide a significant boost to the foundation, allowing it to support more than 30 students in need of financial aid, especially those from disadvantaged and minority communities, during the most difficult time facing the hospitality industry in decades.

"We are positively thrilled at the generosity shown by Wine Spectator's Scholarship Foundation in this donation," said Glancy Wine Education Foundation CEO Cheryl Halloran. "Support from industry leaders like this has never been more crucial to this industry."

Funds from this donation will be combined with the more than $50,000 the foundation raised at its annual San Francisco Wine School Anniversary Celebration and Auction to support students seeking to improve their job prospects through wine education.

More than 97% of the hospitality professionals applying to the San Francisco Wine School for financial aid earn less than a "living wage." The Glancy Wine Education Foundation believes that every motivated and engaged student should have access to high-quality, professional education in his or her trade.

Scholarship applications are accepted year-round at GlancyWineEducationFoundation.Org.

About the Glancy Wine Education Foundation

Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is a registered a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting disadvantaged and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education to increase diversity and raise earning power. Find out more at GlancyWineEducationFoundation.Org.

About the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation

Funded by proceeds from the Wine Spectator's annual Wine Experience event, the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation provides grants and scholarships to a wide variety of wine-related and culinary programs. To date, more than $20 million has been raised, made possible by the generosity of vintners around the world, who donate the wine for the Wine Spectator's Wine Experience Grand Tastings and seminars, as well as the thousands of wine lovers who attend the event each year.

SOURCE Glancy Wine Education Foundation

