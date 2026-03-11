Glartek 4.0 Uses AI to Predict and Prevent Industrial Workplace Accidents Before They Happen

LISBON, Portugal, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glartek, a leading provider of EHSQ Connected Worker software, today announced a major platform release introducing AI-native capabilities designed to strengthen risk prevention, improve frontline safety, and accelerate operational performance in industrial environments.

Glartek, a Frontline Connected Worker Platform

Glartek 4.0 embeds intelligence directly across the EHSQ lifecycle, including operational execution, compliance management, reporting, insights, and prevention. Unlike traditional EHSQ tools that use AI just for search, the platform automatically cross-references past data — like permits and field inspections — with current conditions to generate alerts and flag issues before they escalate.

Based on early customer tests, the platform moves beyond basic data collection to enable real-time prevention, delivering 3x faster decision-making and driving organizations toward a zero-accident rate.

"Glartek 4.0 is a defining milestone for Glartek and for the EHSQ technology space," said Bruno Duarte, CEO of Glartek. "Our customers are asking for more than digital forms; they want real prevention, more efficiency and intelligence embedded into EHSQ workflows. Glartek 4.0 is built for the frontline, turning proactive safety into a reality."

Glartek's roadmap is aligned with insights from Verdantix, including the Global Corporate Survey 2025. The development of the platform reflects the growing industry shift toward real-time operational visibility and the broader use of leading indicators to support more proactive EHSQ management. Simultaneously, Glartek 4.0 uses AI to automate routine safety and compliance processes, cutting the time EHSQ leaders spend on manual tasks in half.

To learn more about Glartek 4.0, visit Glartek's new website at www.glartek.com.

About Glartek

Glartek, a VC-backed company founded in 2017, develops the only AI-native EHS Connected Worker management solution for frontline workers in the industrial sector. Our mission is to help organizations increase safety, ensure quality, and improve operational performance. Using Connected Worker technologies that integrate AI, AR, and IoT, Glartek provides visibility, optimization tools, and assurance across the full work lifecycle. Glartek's mobile-first, scalable platform supports Safety, Quality, Learning and Development, Sustainability, and real-time Communication and Collaboration. Glartek serves asset-intensive organizations such as EDP and global manufacturers like International Paper. Learn more at www.glartek.com.

Media Contact:

Carlos Bonifácio

+351 210 209 920

[email protected]

SOURCE Glartek - EHSQ Connected Worker Platform