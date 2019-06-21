Glass-Based Prefilled Syringes set to Prompt Future Sales Exceeding U$ 7.5 Billion by 2026, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has diligently compiled a new research study titled "Prefilled Syringes Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2017 to 2026", which has been added on its vast online repository. This report spotlights the various trends and opportunities expected to impact the overall development of the global prefilled syringes market. It has been observed that increasing demand for efficient drug delivery systems, specifically for injectable drug delivery, the requirement for innovative injectable drug delivery alternatives has risen. With benefits such as enhanced safety and ease considering standalone drug injecting systems like prefilled syringes, their demand is anticipated to rise at a greater pace in the near future.

According to this intelligent research report, the global market for prefilled syringes is projected to expand at 9.6% CAGR during the period between 2017 and 2026. Furthermore, keeping the sales aspect under serious consideration, more than 10,200,000 thousand units of prefilled syringes are likely to be sold globally by the end of 2026. This assessment functions as a crucial data source for readers, investors and market participants, with an aim to structure their business depending on the prevailing and forecasted market trends.

Glass-Base Prefilled Syringes Conquer Material Segment during Forecast Period

Focusing on the material type, glass based prefilled syringes are expected to acquire the highest market share during the stated forecast period. Furthermore, it has been examined that sales of glass based prefilled syringes is likely to exceed U$ 7.5 Bn by end of 2026. However, with the high fragile nature of these syringes, numerous manufacturers have started to introduce polymer based prefilled syringes which are slowly gaining consumer attention.

Demand for Prefilled Syringes from Hospitals Likely to Bolster

The hospital segment under distribution channel is marked as the most lucrative division. The report reveals that sale of both glass and polymer based prefilled syringes from hospitals is projected to reach a milestone exceeding US$ 6.5 Bn by the end of the assessment period. In addition, online pharmacies and specialty clinics are also estimated to ominously contribute to the development of the global prefilled syringes market until 2026.

Preview Analysis of Global Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation By Material Type (Glass Based, Polymer Based), By Distribution Channel, By Technology Type (Conventional Prefilled Syringes, Safety Prefilled Syringes), By Function Type (Single Chambered, Dual/Multi Chambered), & by Region: -

Prefilled Syringes Market in North America to Acquire Leading Status

As per the Prefilled Syringes West Coast Conference held in 2017, the usage of prefilled syringes in North America has increased, thereby, leading to higher demand. The primary motivators are known to be increased safety, high quality and patient satisfaction. Furthermore, counters in North America, specifically the United States, are replicating higher spending on injectable drug delivery systems, for example expansion of composite polymer prefilled syringes. On the other hand, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is likely to showcase amplified inclination towards injectable drug delivery systems. The target region has shown immense potential to emerge as a favorable market arena for different end use industries due to its huge business prospect.

This Fact.MR report concludes with a brief insight about the competitive landscape active across the global prefilled syringes market. Each of the mentioned companies have been examined in terms of offering portfolio, sales footprint, production footprint and channel footprint. Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic and Gerresheimer, are some of the leading players discoursed in this study.

