Glass Blocks Market to increase by USD 575.42 million between 2023 to 2028, Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Bormioli Rocco SA, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass blocks market size is expected to grow by USD 575.42 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising need for privacy and security in buildings is notably driving the glass blocks market. However, factors such as the high cost of manufacturing and installation may impede market growth.

The market is segmented by End-user (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Type (Tempered glass block, Annealed glass block, Patterned glass block, and Wired glass block), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the glass blocks market, including Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Bormioli Rocco SA, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Ciech SA, Corning Inc., CRH Plc, DAKOTA GROUP SAS, Dezhou Jinghua Group co. ltd., Essar Sons, La Rochere SASÂ , Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., PT Mulia Industrindo Tbk, The Saint Gobain Group, SEVES Group S.a r.l., Stark Glass Block, Float Glass Centre, WENG HOLDING CO., LTD, and Starglass SA. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Allegion Public Ltd. Co: The company offers glass blocks under brands such as Cisa, Falcon, Brio, and Briton.

End-user

The commercial segment will contribute significant growth for the global market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of glass blocks in commercial buildings, including offices, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants is owing to their aesthetic appeal, versatility, and durability. Glass blocks add a touch of elegance and sophistication to commercial spaces while also providing functional benefits. The benefits include insulation from noise, privacy, and protection from the elements. In contrast, office buildings use glass block walls and partitions to create open and spacious work environments.

Geography

APAC is a significant region for the global market with a 46% contribution to the overall market growth during the forecast period. The demand for greener construction fuels the need for glass blocks, which boosts the regional glass blocks market. The energy-saving factor of glass blocks also increases its popularity in the region and the urban population has increased significantly across APAC over the years. As a result of this rise in the urban population, it leads to a rise in the construction of residential establishments in countries across the region.

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist glass blocks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the glass blocks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glass blocks market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of glass blocks market companies

