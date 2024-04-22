Glass Bottles and Containers Market size is set to grow by USD 14.51 billion from 2023-2027, Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Ardagh Group SA and BA Glass BV, and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glass bottles and containers market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.51 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Buy Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Numerous companies are capitalizing on this growing trend by implementing strategic measures such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Beatson Clark, Crestani s.r.l., GAASCH PACKAGING NV SA, Gerresheimer AG, Glassworks International, Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co. S.A.E., O I Glass Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Saverglass SAS, SGD Pharma, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, Verallia SA, Verescence France, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, Vitro SAB De CV, Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH

Analyst Review

The Glass Bottles and Containers market encompasses a vast array of products, including those used for shipment of Trillion units of Fertilizers, Pesticides, Fragrance products, Premium spirits, Olive oils, and Specialty sauces. Consumer demand for innovative technologies, such as embossing, shaping, and artistic finishes, continues to drive growth in this sector. Eco-friendly products are also gaining popularity, with an increasing focus on Environmental sustainability. In the Cosmetic industry, Glass items like ampoules, glass dropper bottles, vials, and glass cosmetic containers are essential for preserving and showcasing various therapeutic commodities. Similarly, in the Medical supplies sector, glass containers play a crucial role in packaging and preserving therapeutic commodities. Overall, the Glass Bottles and Containers market caters to diverse industries and consumer preferences, making it an essential component of various supply chains.

Key Market Drivers

The glass packaging market is experiencing surging demand due to increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly solutions. Wine manufacturers, in particular, are embracing innovative glass bottle designs to attract customers. Companies like Vinebox, known for their single-serve wines, offer elegant and lightweight glass bottles that reduce carbon footprints. Champagne brands, such as Champagne Telmont, are also adopting glass containers, which have a lower environmental impact compared to plastic. The trend extends beyond wine to spirits, whiskey, and even non-alcoholic beverages like soft drinks. As economies expand and purchasing power increases in urban centers, beverage packaging that prioritizes environmental sustainability becomes a preferred choice. Glass packaging is versatile, used not only for alcoholic beverages like Red Wine and alcoholic spirits but also for fertilizers, pesticides, fragrance products, and specialty sauces. Consumer preferences for premium and sustainable options continue to drive the growth of the glass packaging market, valued at billions.

Challenges and Opportunities

The Glass Bottles and Containers Market encompasses various industries, including the alcohol, cosmetic, health care, and food sectors. These glass items, such as ampoules, glass dropper bottles, vials, and jars, require eco-friendly packaging options for safe transportation. Recyclability is a significant concern due to the fragile nature of glass, which increases logistics costs and poses safety concerns with product loss from breakage. Premium packaging, often used in the alcohol industry, may include plastic alternatives for convenience, but sustainability and recycling infrastructure are essential. Sustainable credentials, consumer convenience, and design flexibility are crucial factors in the market. Thermal shocks and impermeability are essential considerations for food quality and beverage sector applications. Glass bottle and vial safety during transportation involves careful handling, cushioning, and minimizing movement to prevent breakage. The market includes various dispensing choices, such as nozzles, drip inserts, spray nozzles, and foaming caps, which require additional packaging considerations. Chemical leaching is a potential concern with glass containers, and energy consumption is a factor in manufacturing and recycling processes. The MRFR Database provides comprehensive market research on this dynamic industry.

The Glass Bottles and Containers Market encompasses beverages, food, and pharmaceuticals industries. Glass's inert property makes it an ideal packaging material, preserving product freshness, aroma, and taste. With a focus on premiumization, glass containers are increasingly used for fine spirits, wine, gourmet food items, and cosmetics & perfumes. As a recyclable material, glass containers reduce CO2 emissions, aligning with eco-friendly consumer trends. Companies like Owens Illinois and Roberto Sada Muguerza innovate with customised designs, using blow-moulded bottles, injection-moulded parts, preforms, tubes, and production sites. The market's end-use includes plastic buckets and canisters, with a shipment volume of trillion units driven by consumer demand. Glass's aesthetics, transparency, and ability to support labelled listed ingredients contribute to its timeless, elegant design. Innovative technologies, such as embossing, shaping, and artistic finishes, further enhance its appeal.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Market Overview

The Glass Bottles and Containers market is a significant segment in the packaging industry. Consumers prefer glass containers due to their durability, transparency, and ability to preserve the taste and freshness of various products. The market consists of various types of glass bottles and containers, including spirit bottles, food containers, cosmetic containers, and pharmaceutical containers. The demand for these products is driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness, growing consumer preference for natural and organic food, and the rise of the e-commerce sector. Moreover, technological advancements in glass manufacturing and decoration techniques have led to innovative designs and functionalities, further boosting market growth. The market is expected to continue its upward trend, with key players focusing on expanding their product portfolios and enhancing their production capacities to meet the increasing demand.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio