Glass Bottles and Containers Market size to grow by USD 14.51 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Demand for sustainable packaging options to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass bottles and containers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14.51 billion, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market

Glass Bottles and Containers Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The glass bottles and containers market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer glass bottles and containers in the market are Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Beatson Clark, Crestani s.r.l., GAASCH PACKAGING NV SA, Gerresheimer AG, Glassworks International, Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co. S.A.E., O I Glass Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Saverglass SAS, SGD Pharma, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, Verallia SA, Verescence France, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, Vitro SAB De CV, and Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Beatson Clark - The company offers glass bottles and containers such as 10ml Winchester, 75ml Amber Sloping Shoulder Flat, and 100ml Sloping Shoulder Flat.

The company offers glass bottles and containers such as 10ml Winchester, 75ml Amber Sloping Shoulder Flat, and 100ml Sloping Shoulder Flat. Crestani s.r.l. - The company offers glass bottles and containers such as siliconed vials.

The company offers glass bottles and containers such as siliconed vials. GAASCH PACKAGING NV SA - The company offers glass bottles and containers such as VERAL AMBER , and VERAL FLINT .

The company offers glass bottles and containers such as , and . For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Glass Bottles and Containers Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (transparent glass and opaque glass), end-user (beverage packaging, cosmetics and perfumes, pharmaceuticals, food packaging, and others)

The market share growth by the transparent glass segment will be significant during the forecast period. There are many chances available for branding and customization with transparent glass. A great protection against oxygen, moisture, and other outside forces that might deteriorate, or ruin products is provided by glass. Cosmetics and fragrances are effectively protected by transparent glass packaging, which keeps their scent, texture, and quality throughout time. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global glass bottles and containers market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global glass bottles and containers market.

North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Glass bottles and containers have seen extensive use in diverse sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and home care products. The demand for glass packaging is influenced by population growth, consumer choices, industry developments, and environmental concerns. Moreover, the substantial demand for glass packaging in the region is driven by its sizeable population and robust manufacturing presence spanning various industries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Glass Bottles and Containers Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The demand for sustainable packaging options is a key factor driving market growth. Consumers are seeking products packaged in sustainable materials. Companies can satisfy consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging by adopting glass bottles and containers, which can improve their brand's reputation and image. Since they are developed from natural elements like sand, soda ash, and limestone, glass bottles and containers are quite sustainable. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Product premiumization is a major trend in the market. Premium and high-end goods like fine spirits, wine, gourmet foods, and cosmetics are often found in glass bottles and containers. Glass bottles and containers are an environmentally favorable option due to rising consumer awareness and demand for sustainable packaging. Glass may be reused numerous times without losing its quality and is extremely recyclable. Hence, product premiumization is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Fragility and transportation concerns are significant challenges restricting market growth. Due to their fragility, glass bottles and containers must be handled with great care and packaged securely for shipping. For long-distance shipping or e-commerce distribution, this might raise logistics costs and provide difficulties in guaranteeing product integrity. In order to minimize movement and lower the chance of breaking, each container should be properly wrapped or cushioned. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Glass Bottles and Containers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the glass bottles and containers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the glass bottles and containers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the glass bottles and containers market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of glass bottles and containers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The organic substrate packaging material market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,513.36 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others), technology (SO packages, GA packages, flat no-leads packages, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The surge in global demand for consumer and smart electronic devices is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The vacuum packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,640.09 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by material (polyethylene, polyamide, EVOH, and others), end-user (food, healthcare and pharmaceutical, industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing awareness about food safety and hygiene is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Glass Bottles and Containers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, India, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajanta Bottle Pvt. Ltd., Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Beatson Clark, Crestani s.r.l., GAASCH PACKAGING NV SA, Gerresheimer AG, Glassworks International, Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co. S.A.E., O I Glass Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Saverglass SAS, SGD Pharma, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, Verallia SA, Verescence France, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, Vitro SAB De CV, and Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global glass bottles and containers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global glass bottles and containers market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Transparent glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Transparent glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Transparent glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Transparent glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Transparent glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Opaque glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Opaque glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Opaque glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Opaque glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Opaque glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Beverage packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Beverage packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Beverage packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Beverage packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Beverage packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cosmetics and perfumes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cosmetics and perfumes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cosmetics and perfumes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cosmetics and perfumes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cosmetics and perfumes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Food packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Food packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ardagh Group SA

Exhibit 123: Ardagh Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Ardagh Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Ardagh Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Ardagh Group SA - Segment focus

12.4 Beatson Clark

Exhibit 127: Beatson Clark - Overview



Exhibit 128: Beatson Clark - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Beatson Clark - Key offerings

12.5 Crestani s.r.l.

Exhibit 130: Crestani s.r.l. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Crestani s.r.l. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Crestani s.r.l. - Key offerings

12.6 GAASCH PACKAGING NV SA

Exhibit 133: GAASCH PACKAGING NV SA - Overview



Exhibit 134: GAASCH PACKAGING NV SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: GAASCH PACKAGING NV SA - Key offerings

12.7 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 136: Gerresheimer AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Gerresheimer AG - Key news



Exhibit 139: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

12.8 Glassworks International

Exhibit 141: Glassworks International - Overview



Exhibit 142: Glassworks International - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Glassworks International - Key offerings

12.9 Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co. S.A.E.

Exhibit 144: Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co. S.A.E. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co. S.A.E. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co. S.A.E. - Key offerings

12.10 O I Glass Inc.

Exhibit 147: O I Glass Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: O I Glass Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: O I Glass Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: O I Glass Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH

Exhibit 155: Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 156: Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 158: Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH - Key offerings

12.13 Verallia SA

Exhibit 159: Verallia SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Verallia SA - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Verallia SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Verallia SA - Segment focus

12.14 Vetropack Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Vetropack Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Vetropack Holding Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Vetropack Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Vidrala SA

Exhibit 166: Vidrala SA - Overview



Exhibit 167: Vidrala SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Vidrala SA - Key offerings

12.16 Vitro SAB De CV

Exhibit 169: Vitro SAB De CV - Overview



Exhibit 170: Vitro SAB De CV - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Vitro SAB De CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Vitro SAB De CV - Segment focus

12.17 Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH

Exhibit 173: Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 174: Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio