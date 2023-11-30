Glass Ceramic Market to Soar with 5.5% CAGR by 2028: Insightful Industry Trends and Opportunities Detailed in New Research Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Ceramic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global glass ceramic market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, electrical & electronic, healthcare, aerospace, and optical applications. The global glass ceramic market is expected to reach an estimated $1.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers for this market are the expanding usage of glass ceramics in the construction industry for tiles and other fixtures, increasing demand in aerospace for these ceramics for the nosecones of premium aircraft and missiles, and huge household demand for ceramic kitchenware.

Industry segmentation analysis has revealed intriguing developments across various compositions and applications of glass ceramics:

Lithium-Aluminum-Silicate (LAS) : Dominating the composition segment, LAS demonstrates extensive utilization within residential settings for high-quality cookware and cooktop surfaces.

: Dominating the composition segment, LAS demonstrates extensive utilization within residential settings for high-quality cookware and cooktop surfaces. Building & Construction : Maintaining a leading position in application segments, this sector capitalizes on the advantageous, lighter weight and superior technical properties of glass ceramics over traditional materials.

: Maintaining a leading position in application segments, this sector capitalizes on the advantageous, lighter weight and superior technical properties of glass ceramics over traditional materials. Asia Pacific region: Identified as the epicenter for market expansion, the APAC region's robust growth drivers include an uptick in urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and significant investment in construction projects, particularly in China and India .

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Glass ceramic market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Glass ceramic market size estimation in terms of value ($B) Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis: Glass ceramic market size by various segments, such as by composition, application, and region

Glass ceramic market size by various segments, such as by composition, application, and region Regional Analysis: Glass ceramic market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Glass ceramic market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by composition, application, and regions for the glass ceramic market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different by composition, application, and regions for the glass ceramic market. Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass ceramic market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass ceramic market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global glass ceramic market by composition, application, and region, as follows:



Glass Ceramic Market by Composition [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Lithium-Aluminum-Silicate (LAS)

Zinc-Aluminum-Silicon Oxides (ZAS)

Magnesium-Aluminum-Silicon Oxides (MAS)

Others

Glass Ceramic Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace

Optical

Others

Glass Ceramic Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Glass Ceramic Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies, glass ceramic companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Companies profiled in this report include:

CoorsTek

Corning

Kanger Glass-ceramic

Kedi Glass-Ceramic Industrial

Kyocera.

