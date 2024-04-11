GLASS CITY TALENT, LLC ACQUIRES NEWSBLUES.COM

Third Acquisition by Glass City Talent, LLC in the Broadcast Media Space

PHOENIX, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass City Talent, LLC, the holding company for Talent Dynamics, has recently acquired the assets of News Blues, a broadcast news website from Reel Media Group. This marks the third acquisition for the veteran broadcast executives in less than two years. Glass City Talent, LLC previously acquired Talent Dynamics, the industry's leading placement and coaching company in June 2022, followed by a competing broadcast industry placement database in the summer of 2023. However, this acquisition is subject to a non-disclosure agreement.

"At a time when there is much talk about the decline of broadcast television, Glass City Talent believes that the core of the industry still holds value and is evolving," said Gary Brown, CEO and Owner of Glass City Talent, LLC. "Given the recent turbulence in the digital news space, we believe a valuable voice of news for those in the broadcast industry is essential. News Blues will provide news, insights, and answers for journalists, rather than criticize them," said Patrick McCreery, Co-Owner and Advisor for Glass City Talent, LLC.

"Having owned and operated News Blues since 2021, I am happy to transfer the site to Gary and Patrick, industry innovators with whom I share a long-standing relationship. We have grown Newsblues over the past three years by bolstering content and adding a popular digital newsletter. Local news needs Newsblues more than ever," said Stephanie Tsoflias-Siegel, Owner of Reel Media Group.

The company plans to relaunch News Blues' sourcebook as a digital version of the Black Book, which Talent Dynamics published for many years. This move will bring value to website subscribers by offering unique content produced by the Talent Dynamics team for the website and social channels. The acquisition will also give Glass City Talent a larger footprint to share its expertise in the performance training space.

Glass City Talent has been very focused on deals that would complement their current services and extend Talent Dynamics' brand. They plan to make additional and accretive investments in the broadcast media space.

About Glass City Talent, LLC:

Led by veteran broadcast executives Gary Brown and Patrick McCreery, Glass City Talent, LLC was founded in March 2022. Since its inception, the company has invested in niche companies in the broadcast media space. The origins of the name Glass City Talent go back to where Brown and McCreery grew up in Toledo, Ohio. Toledo earned the Glass City nickname when it was considered the glass manufacturing capital of the world. That's also where Brown and McCreery first met and worked together in a newsroom early in their careers.

About Reel Media Group:

Reel Media Group is the top talent development, training, and mentorship agency for broadcasters. Founded in 2014, Reel Media Group offers a full range of programs for broadcast journalists, including training, demo reel creation, job placement, and listings.

SOURCE Glass City Talent