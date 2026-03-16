Glass CPR by CPR Cleaning Products Named Best Glass Cleaner by Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Awards 2026

The curated list of winners highlights the top-performing products worthy of a place in consumers' cleaning closets, featured in the magazine's April issue.

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPR Cleaning Products is proud to announce that Glass CPR has been named Best Glass Cleaner by the Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Awards 2026. The award recognizes the product's superior streak-free performance and confirms its place as a trusted go-to solution for sparkling clean windows, mirrors, and glass surfaces throughout the home.

Glass CPR has been named Best Glass Cleaner by the Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Awards 2026.

The annual Clean House Awards spotlight top-performing products that stand out for effectiveness, innovation, and ease of use. Featured in the magazine's April issue, the curated list serves as a trusted guide for consumers seeking reliable household cleaning essentials.

Glass CPR's 2-in-1 glass cleaner and water-repellent formula helps glass surfaces stay cleaner longer by resisting water spots and grime buildup. Ideal for windows, shower doors, mirrors, and automotive windshields, the advanced formula delivers a streak-free shine while forming a durable water-repellent barrier that keeps glass looking crystal clear.

"We're extremely honored to be recognized by Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Awards," said Chelsey Sanderson, CPR's President. "This award reflects our commitment to creating high-performance formulas that make everyday cleaning tasks easier while delivering professional-quality results. We're proud that Glass CPR is helping consumers achieve streak-free and water-repellent glass in one easy step."

In addition to Glass CPR, the women-owned brand offers a full line of cleaning solutions for leather, carpet, stovetop, stainless steel, granite, wood furniture, and automotive care, along with premium accessories like microfiber applicators and cloths designed to enhance results.

BHG's Clean House Awards will be featured in the April 2026 issue, which hits newsstands on March 20 and include a link to the results at https://www.bhg.com/2026-clean-house-awards-11901742.

For more information, visit cprcleaningproducts.com.

About CPR Cleaning Products

For more than 25 years, CPR Cleaning Products has developed superior cleaning formulas designed to restore and protect leather, household, and automotive surfaces. Consumers have purchased millions of bottles of CPR Cleaning Products because they trust CPR for high-performance cleaning solutions. The women-owned brand is known for creating products that make cleaning fast and easy, while delivering professional-quality results. Learn more at CPRCleaningProducts.com or follow @cprcleaningproducts on Instagram.

SOURCE Ambiance Cleaning