Glass Curtain Wall Market size to increase by USD 28.81 billion between 2023 to 2028, AGC Inc., Apogee Enterprises Inc., Arconic Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass curtain wall market size is expected to grow by USD 28.81 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increasing number of skyscrapers is notably driving the glass curtain wall market. However, factors such as the high cost of glass curtain walls may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Unitized and Stick), End-user (Commercial, Public, and Residential), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the glass curtain wall market including AGC Inc., Apogee Enterprises Inc., Arconic Corp., Beijing Northglass Technologies Co. Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Glass Holdings Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Guangzhou TopBright Building Materials Co. Ltd., Hainan Development Holdings Nanhai Co., Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Permasteelisa Spa, SCHOTT AG, Shanghai Meite Curtain Wall Co., Ltd., Vetrina Windows, Vitro SAB De CV, Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Yuanda China Holdings Ltd., and Asahi India Glass Ltd..

AGC Inc. - The company offers glass curtain wall products such as Artlite Digital, Artlite Silkscreen, and Colorbel.

The unitized segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. These systems are the most efficient method of constructing walls and such systems comprise glasses that are supported by an aluminum frame. This is produced using prefabricated and preassembled units.

APAC will contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of infrastructural construction activities is concentrated in the region, especially in countries such as India , China , Japan , Thailand , Indonesia , and the Philippines . The value of newly signed contracts in the construction sector in 2021 was CNY 134.5 billion ( USD 19.52 billion ), an increase of 2.5% year over year and a 7.1% point narrowing of the growth rate from the same time last year.

Glass Curtain Wall Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 28.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.85 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

