Glass Curtain Wall Market size to increase by USD 28.81 billion between 2023 to 2028, AGC Inc., Apogee Enterprises Inc., Arconic Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

09 Nov, 2023, 14:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass curtain wall market size is expected to grow by USD 28.81 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increasing number of skyscrapers is notably driving the glass curtain wall market. However, factors such as the high cost of glass curtain walls may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Unitized and Stick), End-user (Commercial, Public, and Residential), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the glass curtain wall market including  AGC Inc., Apogee Enterprises Inc., Arconic Corp., Beijing Northglass Technologies Co. Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Glass Holdings Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Guangzhou TopBright Building Materials Co. Ltd., Hainan Development Holdings Nanhai Co., Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Permasteelisa Spa, SCHOTT AG, Shanghai Meite Curtain Wall Co., Ltd., Vetrina Windows, Vitro SAB De CV, Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Yuanda China Holdings Ltd., and Asahi India Glass Ltd..

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Curtain Wall Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Curtain Wall Market 2024-2028

 The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Glass Curtain Wall Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

AGC Inc. - The company offers glass curtain wall products such as Artlite Digital, Artlite Silkscreen, and Colorbel. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Glass Curtain Wall Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

  • The unitized segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. These systems are the most efficient method of constructing walls and such systems comprise glasses that are supported by an aluminum frame. This is produced using prefabricated and preassembled units.

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of infrastructural construction activities is concentrated in the region, especially in countries such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The value of newly signed contracts in the construction sector in 2021 was CNY 134.5 billion (USD 19.52 billion), an increase of 2.5% year over year and a 7.1% point narrowing of the growth rate from the same time last year.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Glass Curtain Wall Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist glass curtain wall market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the glass curtain wall market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the glass curtain wall market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of glass curtain wall market companies

Related Reports:

The Curtain Wall Market in China is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.02% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 22,318.49 million.

The solar cover glass market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.24% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,274.62 million.

Glass Curtain Wall Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 28.81 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.85

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Portable Kayaks Market size to grow by USD 10.24 million from 2023 to 2028; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AIRE Inc., Aqua Marina and Aqua Xtreme, and many more - Technavio

Portable Kayaks Market size to grow by USD 10.24 million from 2023 to 2028; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AIRE Inc., Aqua Marina and Aqua Xtreme, and many more - Technavio

The portable kayaks market is estimated to grow by USD 10.24 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.66%. The portable kayaks market is...
Command and Control Systems Market size to increase by USD 4.02 billion during 2023-2028; Growing use of command and control systems in civil applications to drive growth - Technavio

Command and Control Systems Market size to increase by USD 4.02 billion during 2023-2028; Growing use of command and control systems in civil applications to drive growth - Technavio

The command and control systems market size is expected to grow by USD 4.02 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.