Glass Cypress Chosen for Flying Solo Runway at Paris Fashion Week

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Glass Cypress, a conceptual men's clothing label was selected by Flying Solo to be one of a handful of emerging designers to receive a runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28, 2019.

Glass Cypress will debut eight new looks from the collection while in Paris, with eight models showcasing the brand's latest items on the catwalk. Glass Cypress is known for its linear form of design, using a limited color palette to highlight minor details and pewter grey extensively throughout to accentuate a dystopian aesthetic.

"We know fashion from a different place than most designers and we're looking forward to bringing our perspective to Paris," said Saber Ahmed, CEO of Glass Cypress. "We design clothes from an intuitive relationship from the suburb we grew up in: Cypress, Texas. And with that unique background and experience, any kid from the suburbs in any part of the world will be able to see their life in our clothes and on display. We believe that is the new couture."

Fashion fans can expect to see anomalous twists on essential winter wear, with thought-provoking graphics, meticulous details and striking color methods. Unique methods of layering inspired by traditional Japanese kimono layering will also be featured on the Paris runway.

The show marks the first partnership of Glass Cypress with Flying Solo.

ABOUT GLASS CYPRESS

Houston-based luxury menswear label Glass Cypress was founded by brothers Samee and Saber Ahmed as a product of their collective academic and psychedelic journeys. To mirror those experiences, and to defamiliarize the ordinary, the essence of the label serves to manifest philosophical and psychological explorations as constructive and aesthetic designs, leading to the intricate mix of delicately detailed Japanese cuts with 90's inspired grunge prints. Furthermore, garments are crafted by experienced Italian artisans, ensuring their quality and authenticity. The Glass Cypress atelier is the staple element of the label's culture. The space, designed by Samee Ahmed, consists of an interactive showroom on the first floor, living spaces for individuals employed at Glass Cypress on the second floor and the design studio on the third—where they host exclusive monthly events, uniquely suited for those intimate with their burgeoning culture.

