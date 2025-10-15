Glass Doctor® Helps Homeowners Save on Heating Costs This Winter

Leading Glass Repair Company Offers Tips to Stop Window Drafts, Reduce Bills, and Protect Homes

WACO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cold weather season approaches, Glass Doctor®, a Neighborly® company and a leader in glass repair and replacement, is urging homeowners to winter-proof their windows before temperatures drop. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, up to 30% of a home's heating energy is lost through its windows. Taking proactive steps now can improve comfort and help reduce heating costs all season long.

The professionals at Glass Doctor specialize in identifying common window issues, such as broken seals, cracks, or inefficient panes that may contribute to heat loss. Through expert glass repair or replacement services, Glass Doctor helps homeowners reduce drafts, improve energy efficiency, cut energy costs, and keep homes safe and comfortable throughout the winter.

"Many homeowners don't realize that windows are one of the most common sources of heat loss," said Thomas Patterson, Director of New Product Development and Technical Training at Glass Doctor, a Neighborly company. "Addressing these overlooked areas early in the season can prevent energy waste and noticeably improve comfort and safety indoors."

Glass Doctor's Top Tips for Winter-Proofing Windows:

Upgrade to Insulated (Double-Pane) Windows: Upgrading to double-pane insulated windows is an effective long-term solution to prevent heat loss. These types of windows are designed with air pockets between panes of glass to diffuse heat transfer, resulting in a better-insulated home. Unlike single-pane units that let heat and cold pass through easily, double-pane windows provide year-round protection.

Upgrading to double-pane insulated windows is an effective long-term solution to prevent heat loss. These types of windows are designed with air pockets between panes of glass to diffuse heat transfer, resulting in a better-insulated home. Unlike single-pane units that let heat and cold pass through easily, double-pane windows provide year-round protection. Apply Weatherstripping: A quick and low-cost way to block drafts, weatherstripping creates a tight seal around window frames to block drafts and cold air from entering and heat from escaping.

A quick and low-cost way to block drafts, weatherstripping creates a tight seal around window frames to block drafts and cold air from entering and heat from escaping. Use Thermal Insulation Film: A clear film applied to the interior frame adds an extra layer of insulation. When heated with a blow dryer, the film shrinks to form an airtight seal that locks in warmth.

A clear film applied to the interior frame adds an extra layer of insulation. When heated with a blow dryer, the film shrinks to form an airtight seal that locks in warmth. Seal Cracks with Caulk: Fresh caulking around window frames can help eliminate gaps where cold air can sneak in.

Fresh caulking around window frames can help eliminate gaps where cold air can sneak in. Hang Insulated Curtains or Cellular Shades: Insulated window treatments reduce heat loss while cellular shades also allow natural light to filter inside.

Preparing windows for colder weather is a small step that can deliver lasting benefits. From reducing drafts and energy bills to creating a warmer living space, ensuring windows are properly maintained helps homeowners stay comfortable all season long.

To learn more about Glass Doctor and their professional home window repair and replacement services, visit https://glassdoctor.com/.

About Glass Doctor®:

Glass Doctor®, a Neighborly® company, offers complete glass repair and replacement services to residential, automotive and commercial markets at more than 190 locations throughout North America. Established in 1962 as a single shop in Seattle, Wash., Glass Doctor® began franchising in 1977. Acquired in 1998, Glass Doctor® is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. For more information about Glass Doctor®, visit GlassDoctor.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

SOURCE Glass Doctor, a Neighborly company