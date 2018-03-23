Glass Doctor Shares Ways to Spring Clean Your Windows Like a Pro

WACO, Texas, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring usually marks the onset of deep cleaning around the house, when homeowners try their best to make their home feel brand new. Without the help of experts, you may be using outdated window cleaning tactics or utilizing ineffective products that leave streaks and fingerprints behind.

With spring now in full swing, Glass Doctor, a Neighborly company and a global franchise organization providing glass repair, replacement and maintenance services, is making every homeowner feel like a professional with little-known tips for spring cleaning your windows for the best results.

Despite many thinking that newspaper is best for cleaning windows and mirrors, a clean, dry microfiber cloth is much more effective; newspaper quickly deteriorates when wet and can leave newsprint spots on your mirror frames and window sills.

You can clean windows without leaving streaks behind with the help of a coffee filter. Coffee filters and old cotton t-shirts also work well to remove remaining lint left behind from dry cloths.

De-gunk sticker remnants with alcohol. A little rubbing alcohol and a bit of elbow grease cuts sticker crud on home windows.

Use a fine nylon scrub pad to remove tree pitch or bug droppings. First, wet the glass and test the pad to make sure you will don't scratch the surface.

If you wiped vertically outside, make sure to wipe horizontally inside. Then, you'll know whether the missed spot is inside or outside.

If spring-cleaning your windows leads to broken glass, pick up the pieces with a slice of bread by pressing it down over areas where glass shards remain.

Using a foaming glass cleaner, such as Glass Doctor's glass cleaner, and a lint-free paper towel, is another effective way to clean windows without leaving streaks.

