Glass Fiber Market to Witness 5.8% CAGR by 2022 due to Rise in Construction Activities & Increased Application in Automotive Sector: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glass fiber market is projected to rise at a significant CAGR of 5.8% by 2022. Glass fibers are the most versatile materials used in industry. These are significantly manufactured from raw materials comprising silica. Glass fibers exhibit the properties such as transparency, hardness, inertness, and stability. Mainly used in the structural composites, PCB and a wide range of consumer electronics, glass fibers enjoy a significant market position. The glass fiber market is driven by rise in construction activities and increase in production of automotive. Emerging economies have emphasized on energy conservation in construction domain that has further led to the use of glass fibers at a reasonable cost. As replacement tools, glass fibers are preferably used as compared to conventional metals. The material is used for electronics, space, energy and consumer electronics.

By type, the glass fiber market segmentation includes para & meta Aramid, Carbon Fiber and POA. By application, the segmentation for glass fiber market includes automotive, aerospace, friction materials, energy and safety. Geographical segmentation for glass fiber market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions account for a significant market share owing to rise in applications pertaining to glass fiber. In addition, large companies are widely producing innovative products that would help augmenting the application scenario of glass fibers.

North American and European markets are likely to gain a significant share in the forecast period due to rise in consumption of applications. Effective rules and regulations for oil & gas and construction sector are fuelling the market demand for glass fiber. MEA market is likely to gain a significant market share owing to market expansion, significant investments by key players and rise in market accountability. The key players in the glass fiber market include PPG Industries, Owens Corning, Nippon Sheet Glass, China Fiberglass Company and Advanced GlassFiber Yarns. The global market for glass fiber will grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2022, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (transportation, construction, electronic & electrical, pipe & tank, wind, consumer goods, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the glass fiber market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the glass fiber market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the glass fiber market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global glass fiber market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Demand for this market rises from the transportation, construction, electronic & electrical, pipe & tank, wind, consumer goods, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global glass fiber market.

Key Applications

- Transportation

- Construction

- Electronic & Electrical

- Pipe & Tank

- Wind

- Consumer Goods

Key Regions

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa

- South America

Key Vendors

- AGY

- CPIC

- Jiangsu Changhai

- JM

- Jushi Group

- NEG

- OCV

- PPG

- Taishan Fiberglass

