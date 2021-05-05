Glass Fiber Market to Witness Almost 8% CAGR by 2024 due to High Demand in the Construction and Transportation Industry: Technavio

The glass fiber market is poised to grow by USD 5.4 billion between 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Glass fiber market will get immense growth opportunities from the factors such as the increasing demand for glass fibers in construction, rising demand for glass fibers in the transportation industry, and the increasing number of opportunities for textile glass fibers and glass fibers in the electronics sector. Moreover, with the shift in consumer behavior owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the vendors are focusing on leveraging upcoming trends and drivers that have been identified and explored in this market analysis report.

48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, the US, Germany, India, and Italy are the key markets for the glass fiber market in the region.

The glass fiber market is segmented by application (Construction, Transportation, Consumer products, Wind turbines, and Others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market structure is fragmented. The report also covers challenges and strategies to dodge them, which will help vendors in recreating their plan of action to obtain growth opportunities in the future.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Increasing demand for glass fibers in construction

Rising demand for glass fibers in transportation industry

Increasing number of opportunities for textile glass fibers and glass fibers in electronics sector

Market Challenges

Availability of substitutes

Health hazards associated with glass fibers

Disadvantages of glass fibers

Companies Mentioned

AGY Holding Corp.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

LANXESS AG

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

PPG Industries Inc.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

