Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market to Record 3.29 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|Evolving Opportunities with AGY Holding Corp., China Jushi Co. Ltd. & Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the glass fiber reinforced plastic market -Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased use of gfrp in the construction industry, increasing adoption of GFRP composites in the transportation industry, and the increasing number of wind energy capacity installations. However, the availability of substitutes is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The glass fiber reinforced plastic market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The GFRP market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The glass fiber reinforced plastic market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AGY Holding Corp., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd., and Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Co. Ltd.

Few Companies with Key offerings

AGY Holding Corp. - The company offers glass fiber reinforced plastic such as E-Glass and S-2 Glass.

The company offers glass fiber reinforced plastic such as E-Glass and S-2 Glass. China Jushi Co. Ltd. - The company offers glass fiber reinforced plastic used in building and construction, electrical and electronics, aerospace, and other industries.

The company offers glass fiber reinforced plastic used in building and construction, electrical and electronics, aerospace, and other industries. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - The company offers glass fiber reinforced plastic such as E-glass single yarns, volumized yarns, texturized yarns, beamed yarns, ZeroTwist, direct roving among others.

The company offers glass fiber reinforced plastic such as E-glass single yarns, volumized yarns, texturized yarns, beamed yarns, ZeroTwist, direct roving among others. Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. - The company offers glass fiber reinforced plastic such as E glass fiber, high modulus glass fiber, and ARG fiber.

The company offers glass fiber reinforced plastic such as E glass fiber, high modulus glass fiber, and ARG fiber. Owens Corning - The company offers glass fiber reinforced plastic such as Cem-FIL, Advantex E-CR Glass among others.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, sports and leisure goods, and others.

the market is classified into construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, sports and leisure goods, and others. By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA.

For additional information on Segmentation - Request an Exclusive Free Sample Now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports -

Rigid Recycled Plastics Market -The rigid recycled plastics market share is expected to increase by 623.86 thousand MT from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 7.52%. Download a free sample now!

Thermoplastic Composites Market -The thermoplastic composites market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.93 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGY Holding Corp., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd., and Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio