Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size to Grow USD 37.2 Billion at a CAGR of 6.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Resin Type ( Polyester resin , Vinyl ester resin , Epoxy resin , Polyurethane resin , Others), by Process (Manual process, Continuous process, Compression molding, Injection molding), by End Use Industry (Aerospace and defense, Construction, Wind energy, Automotive, Electrical and electronics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

The Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Composites Market was valued at USD 19.8 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 37.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Claim Your Free Sample Now: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-0U94/Glass_Fiber_Reinforced_Plastics_Composites_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of GFRP Composites Market:

Numerous reasons, such as the need for lightweight and highly durable materials in sectors including aerospace, automotive, construction, and renewable energy, are driving the expansion of the GFRP composites market. GFRP composites are perfect for applications needing outstanding performance and lifespan because of their remarkable qualities, which include corrosion resistance, durability, and design flexibility. The market is also growing as a result of improvements in manufacturing technology, a greater emphasis on sustainability, and government programmes encouraging the use of eco-friendly products.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-0U94/glass-fiber-reinforced-plastics-composites

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GFRP COMPOSITES MARKET:

GFRP composites are vital to the aerospace sector, as aircraft construction relies heavily on weight reduction, with every gramme saved translating into significant fuel savings. These materials are perfect for fuselages, wings, and interiors of airplanes because they have great strength-to-weight ratios, fatigue resistance, and design flexibility. In aerospace applications, GFRP composites are expected to enjoy continuous growth as manufacturers look for ways to reduce emissions, increase fuel efficiency, and improve performance. The growing need for lightweight materials in the automobile industry is a major driver of the rise of Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) composites. GFRP composites are perfect for lowering vehicle weight and increasing fuel economy because they provide an alluring blend of strength and low weight.

GFRP composites are becoming more and more popular in the building industry because of their remarkable resilience to corrosion and adaptability. Building materials with better performance and longevity are becoming more and more in demand as infrastructure development projects and global urbanization rates increase. Due to its many advantages over conventional materials like steel and concrete, GFRP composites are seeing increased use in structural parts, facades, bridges, and pipelines. The need for GFRP composites is mostly driven by the renewable energy industry, especially in wind energy applications. The lightweight and high-strength characteristics of GFRP composites are especially advantageous for wind turbine blades, allowing for improved performance and efficiency.

The productivity and economy of GFRP composites have been greatly increased by technological developments in manufacturing, including automated layup procedures, resin infusion methods, and additive manufacturing. The market for GFRP composites has grown as a result of these developments, which have decreased production costs, shortened cycle times, and increased design options. This has opened up GFRP composites to a wider range of industries and applications. The need for materials with eco-friendly qualities is growing as worries about resource conservation and environmental sustainability grow. Because they are recyclable and need less energy to produce, GFRP composites fit in nicely with sustainability objectives in a variety of sectors. GFRP composites are becoming more and more popular as a sustainable substitute for conventional materials, thanks to the increasing preference of manufacturers and end users.

Own It Today – Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-0U94&lic=single-user

MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

With a CAGR of 7.0%, vinyl ester resin is predicted to have the strongest growth. Vinyl ester resin's remarkable mechanical strength, corrosion resistance, and adaptability are the reasons behind its rising demand. Vinyl ester resin is preferred in industries like construction, automotive, and marine due to its exceptional performance in challenging conditions. Its cost-effectiveness and ability to work with a variety of reinforcing elements also add to its popularity as a material for composite applications.

It is anticipated that the continuous process will have the highest CAGR, at 6.9%. Demand for continuous processes has grown as a result of their effectiveness, affordability, and low resource consumption. By reducing downtime, continuous production guarantees a steady output and constant quality. This approach has significant benefits for businesses like chemicals and pharmaceuticals that need to produce standardized products in large quantities.

The industry with the highest predicted CAGR, aerospace and defense, is 7.2%. Global security concerns, technical breakthroughs, and geopolitical conflicts all contribute to increased demand in the aerospace and defense business. Governments make significant investments in defense capabilities, which increases demand for state-of-the-art weapons, planes, and surveillance systems. The industry's growth is also aided by the expanding commercial aviation sector, which is driven by the demand for freight transportation and an increase in air travel.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific accounted for the most proportion. The Asia-Pacific market for glass fiber reinforced polymers (GFRP) composites is expanding rapidly due to rising demand from the aerospace, automotive, and construction sectors. The popularity of GFRP is influenced by the region's concentration on lightweight materials, technological breakthroughs, and economic expansion. Major firms are putting money into R&D, which is accelerating market growth.

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-0U94/Glass_Fiber_Reinforced_Plastics_Composites_Market

Key Players:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

PPG Industries Inc

Nitto Boseki Co.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

3B - the fibreglass company

- the fibreglass company Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Johns Manville

Sancom Composites LLP

SGL Carbon

alformet

Röchling

Amiblu Holding GmbH

Chomarat Group

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Honeywell International Inc

BASF SE

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Advanced Composites, Inc.

Braj Binani Group

BGF Industries Inc

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-0U94/Glass_Fiber_Reinforced_Plastics_Composites_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems Market

- Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market was valued at USD 27580 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 37420 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Leaf Springs Market

- GF and GFRP Composites Market revenue was US$ 38590 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 50260 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Composites market size is expected to reach US$ 141430 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2029.

- Glass Fiber Thermoplastic market was valued at US$ 5621 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 11630 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composite Rebar (FRP Rebar) market size is expected to reach US$ 669.7 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2029.

- Functional Composites market size is expected to reach US$ 65940 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2029.

- FRP & GRP & GRE Pipe market size is expected to reach US$ 2888.6 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2029.

- Composites in Oil and Gas market size is expected to reach US$ 1811.4 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2029.

- Composite Material market size is expected to reach US$ 1084.4 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2029.

- Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Composite Rebar Market

- Ballistic Composites Market

- Construction Repair Composite Market

- High Temperature Resistant Composite Resin Market

- Composite Rebar Market revenue was US$ 491 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 921.6 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composite Market

- Automobile Fiber-reinforced Plastic Market

- Composite Mode Filler Market

- E Glass Fiber Roving market size is expected to reach US$ 8037.8 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2029.

- GFRG (Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum) market size is expected to reach US$ 1042.2 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2029.

- Glass Fiber Yarn market was valued at US$ 1100.5 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1531 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Glass Fiber Composites Market

- Chopped Glass Fibers Market

- Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market size is expected to reach US$ 844.7 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2029.

- Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene market was valued at US$ 2072.9 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3551.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Non-Woven Prepreg market size is expected to reach US$ 613.8 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2029.

- Glass Fiber Nonwoven Market revenue was US$ 1279 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1643.1 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Fiberglass market is projected to reach US$ 11250 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 8292.5 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 4.4% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Electronic Grade Glass Fiber Yarn Market

- Glass Fiber Sizing Agent Market

- Automotive Glass Fiber Nonwoven Market

- Fiberglass Direct Roving Yarn Market

- Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market

- Bioactive Glass market was valued at US$ 191.7 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 297.2 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Fiberglass Light Poles Market

- Glass Laser Cutting Machine Market

- Colorless Polyimide Film (CPI) and Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) market is projected to reach US$ 10050 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 325.2 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 50.9% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Flat Glass Coating Market

- TCO Conductive Glass Market

- Glass and Plastic Greenhouse Market

- Glass Wool Insulation Material Sales Market

- Glass Recycling Market

- Electrochromic Glass Market

- Glass Packaging Market

- Thermoplastic Composites Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports