Glass Filled Nylon Market size worth $ 12.71 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.69% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Glass Filled Nylon Market" By Type (Nylon 66 (polyamide 66 or PA 66), Nylon 6 (polyamide 6 of PA 6)), By Glass Fiber (GF) Content (0%-35% of GF, 36%-60% of GF, More than 60% of GF), By End User (Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Glass Filled Nylon Market size was valued at USD 8.20 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.71 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Glass Filled Nylon Market Overview

Increasing demand for nylon from the automobile industry is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The industry is growing as a result of increased demand from the automotive, industrial, electrical, and electronics industries. Owing to its excellent strength, dimensional flexibility, creep resistance, and chemical resistance, glass-filled nylon is in high demand. Nylon 6 is finding increased demand in the automobile industry, engineering plastics, electrical and electronic components, and a few other niche applications, propelling the market forward.

Rising in the adoption of nylon in the Electrical & Electronics and Automotive Industry components as it is more sustainable than plastics owing to good electrical insulating properties. Apart from being lightweight and adaptable, the materials also allow for greater design freedom, allowing for the creation of innovative designs without compromising the vehicle's safety and stability. An increase in the use of Glass Filled nylon in injection molding, glass filling, and Glass Filled Nylon Market growth.

However, the greater mold shrinkage of nylon 66, which occurs when the material is exposed to cool air and solidifies, means the material's shape changes more after processing this may restrain the Glass Filled Nylon Market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for nylon 6 and nylon 66 in Automotive, Industrial, Electrical, and Electronics industries owing to its greater stiffness, greater tensile strength, approximately 50% of the thermal expansion rate, and greater material hardness over nylon. This is providing a lucrative opportunity for the Glass Filled Nylon Market.

Key Developments

In August 2021 : LANXESS completed the acquisition of Emerald Kalama Chemical. The company is based in the United States and is a world-leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals. Emerald Kalama Chemical has been acquired by LANXESS on February 14, 2021 .

Key Players

The major players in the market are Basf Se, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Dowdupont, Inc., Lanxess, Celanese Corporation, Ashley Polymers, Inc., Huntsman Corp., Ensinger.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Glass Filled Nylon Market On the basis of Type, Glass Fiber (GF) Content, End User, and Geography.

Glass Filled Nylon Market, By Type

Nylon 66 (polyamide 66 or PA 66)



Nylon 6 (polyamide 6 of PA 6)



Other Types

Glass Filled Nylon Market, By Glass Fiber (GF) Content

0%-35% of GF



36%-60% of GF



More than 60% of GF



Others

Glass Filled Nylon Market, By End User

Automotive



Aerospace



Electrical & Electronics



Others

Glass Filled Nylon Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

