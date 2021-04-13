Glass House Farms Announces 4/20 Day Trip, An In-Person and Virtual Celebration

Glass House fans can begin their 4/20 holiday by heading over to the Glass House Farms website . The virtual farm experience comes after months of collaboration with visualization agency, Seven Hundred . Using 360 degree photography, 3D content and a virtual web application, viewers can check out one of Glass House Farms greenhouses via smartphone or desktop, and take a closer look at three of Glass House Farms' most popular strains, digitally captured expressly for an interactive farm experience that can be enjoyed from anywhere in the world.

Continuing the celebration, Glass House Fest will be held in-person (tickets now sold-out) and via livestream, free of charge, so that viewers can join the celebration virtually no matter where they are, while live attendees will be assigned socially-distanced seats.

"We wanted to bring the music and the weed together for an awesome celebration. We're super excited to host this event, featuring one of my personal favorite acts, Flying Lotus, as the headliner, as well as offering a safe way for anyone who wants to to join the fun via the livestream too," said Graham Farrar, Co-Founder of Glass House Farms. "Glass House Farms is taking all necessary CDC safety precautions to ensure attendees and concert workers feel comfortable and safe in the environment. We're thrilled to bring our community an alternative option for 4/20 celebrations that offers some sense of normalcy after more than a year of pandemic living."

Glass House Fest kicks off Tuesday, April 20th at 7 p.m. PST at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles. Ticket purchasers will be notified of the exact location via email prior to the show. In-person attendees will be sat at least six feet from one another unless part of the same household, and masks will be required at all times in the venue. The Farm Experience will be viewable starting at 12:01am. For more information and to secure your spot at Glass House Group's exclusive 4/20 celebration events, please visit glasshousefarms.org/420 .

Founded in 2016 just off the coast of sunny Santa Barbara, Glass House Farms is one of the fastest-growing cannabis flower brands in California. Operating over 500,000 sq. ft of greenhouse cultivation space using one of the most environmentally sensitive precision agriculture systems in the state, the Glass House Farms team strives to provide exceptional cannabis experiences that are accessible to all. Glass House Farms is part of the Glass House Group family of brands. For more information and brand updates, visit www.glasshousefarms.org

