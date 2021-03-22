Glass House Group Partners with Alcott Enterprises for Digital Transformation and Technology Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass House Group, one of the fastest-growing, privately-held, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in California announces its technology partnership with Alcott Enterprises. Over the past four years, Glass House Group has acquired numerous businesses and recognized the need to address a next-generation infrastructure technology investment and roadmap for future growth.

Alcott Enterprises is an information technology company delivering agile IT strategies and next-generation IT managed services with diverse industry experience leading digital transformations, providing consulting services, and managing the technical infrastructure for companies across a variety of industries.

"The Glass House brand is a trusted and respected leader in the cannabis industry," said Glass House Group's Chief Operating Office, Daryl Kato. "Partnering with Alcott Enterprises creates a strategic alignment of business and technology that supports a next-generation digital transformation and infrastructure to streamline Glass House operations and support business innovation."

"We are excited to partner with industry-leading Glass House Group to power their digital transformation and deliver the technology supporting a next generation infrastructure" said Jordan Alcott, Founder, and CEO of Alcott Enterprises. The cannabis industry is a dynamic growth market that embodies complex compliance and forward-thinking technology solutions.

About Glass House Group

Glass House Group is one of the fastest-growing, privately held, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., with a decisive focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan and Graham Farrar instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms , Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House Group is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit https://www.glasshousegroup.com .

About Alcott Enterprises

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Alcott Enterprises offers over 50+ years of combined industry experience developing the strategic alignment of business and technology, the enabling of digital transformations, and the managing of technical infrastructure working with startups to Fortune 500 companies with complex compliance requirements such as HIPAA, FEDRAMP, ITAR, NIST, PCI, and SOX compliance. Our experts have been providing consulting services for companies of all sizes, across a variety of industries and building next generation company infrastructures that leverage the Cloud, AI, and Machine Learning. For more information and company updates, visit https://www.alcottenterprises.com .

