Glass House Group's Cultivation and California-Craft Flower Brand, Glass House Farms, Rises to #2 Highest Selling Flower Brand in World's Largest Cannabis Market

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass House Group , one of the fastest-growing, privately-held, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., announced that from December 2019 to December 2020, its cultivation and California-craft flower brand, Glass House Farms , rose from #67 to the #2 highest-selling flower brand in California, according to BDS Analytics . The rise represents a nearly 4% dollar share of California's total monthly flower sales. In addition, Glass House Farms has been consistently ranked in the top 10 California flower brands since July 2020, according to BDS Analytics .

"We're thrilled to be recognized in such prestigious rankings, particularly when the cannabis industry is exploding with competition in California," said Glass House Group co-founder and CEO Kyle Kazan . "We are even more excited to know that we are satisfying our consumers, and these statistics show that we're doing that more and more. It's a testament to the strength of our team and their passion, dedication and approach, which have given us an incredible competitive advantage, and enabled us to bring to market high-quality consumer cannabis products that are fairly priced."

With a core commitment to environmental stewardship , Glass House Farms' growth is built on cultivating craft California cannabis in greenhouses, producing high-quality flower while minimizing external impacts and facilitating truly sustainable production. In 2019 , Glass House Group completed an expansion of Glass House Farms with the addition of a 355K sq. ft. greenhouse facility in the Carpinteria Valley, bringing the company's total greenhouse capacity to more than 500K sq. ft., and this year, the brand continues to grow to meet the rising tide of high-quality cannabis consumers. Currently, Glass House Group's portfolio includes: Glass House Farms , Forbidden Flowers , F/ELD , SoCal Hemp Co , The Pottery , Bud and Bloom ; Farmacy SB , Farmacy Berkeley , along with delivery, distribution, manufacturing capabilities and investments in Legion of Bloom .

About Glass House Group

Glass House Group is one of the fastest-growing, privately-held, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S. Its family of eco-friendly, community-conscious cultivation, manufacturing, brands and retail locations bring to market only the finest strains of cannabis and hemp using cutting-edge care, technologies and environmental sensibility to deliver uncompromising craft-quality strains, flower, extracts, pre-rolls, vaporizers, cartridges and apparel. As a leading brand-enabling company, celebrities, artists, athletes and influencers turn to Glass House Group to create powerful partnerships that reach new audiences and drive consumer engagement. Currently, Glass House Group is expanding its portfolio, brands, brand partnerships and product lines and is expected to see sizable growth throughout 2021 and beyond. For more information and company updates, visit https://www.glasshousegroup.com .

