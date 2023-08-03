Glass insulators market to grow by USD 196.4 million from 2022 to 2027|The growing need for energy efficiency in buildings drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glass insulators market size is estimated to increase by USD 196.4 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.17%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Insulators Market 2023-2027

Glass insulators market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global glass insulators market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer glass insulators in the market are ELECTRO PORCELANA GAMMA SAS, Glass Insulators Inc., Global Insulator Group LLC, Hemingray Glass Company LLC, Hubbell Inc., Incap Ltd., JSU U.M.E.K, Lviv Insulator Co., MacLean Fogg Co., MacLean Power Systems, Meister International LLC, Nanjing Electric Group Co. LTD., SEDIVER SAS, SEVES Group S.a r.l., Sichuan Yibin Global Group Co. Ltd., UAB AIZ, Verescence France, VICTOR INSULATORS INC., Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Co. LTD., and Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Co. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings -

ELECTRO PORCELANA GAMMA SAS - The company offers glass insulators such as Glass Suspensions Insulators with or without RTV coating.

The company offers glass insulators such as Glass Suspensions Insulators with or without RTV coating. Glass Insulators Inc. - The company offers glass insulators in two basic configurations, dual pane and triple pane.

The company offers glass insulators in two basic configurations, dual pane and triple pane. Hemingray Glass Company LLC - The company offers glass insulators such as CD 24, CD 33, CD 100 to 144, CD 145 to 184, and CD 185 to 189.

Glass insulators market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Suspension glass insulators and Pin glass insulators), Application (HVAC, Distribution and railway, and HVDC), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the suspension glass insulators segment will be significant during the forecast period. Suspension glass insulators are electrical insulating devices that are manufactured from glass. They are used in overhead power transmission and distribution lines and these insulators are widely used to suspend and support conductors (such as electrical cables or wires) while maintaining electrical isolation between the conductor and the supporting structure. Hence, the suspension glass insulators segment grows during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global glass insulators market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global glass insulators market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the global market growth. China is a major contributing country to the growth of the regional market due to the factor that it is a major producer and consumer of insulation material. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing infrastructure development coupled with the rise of China as a global manufacturing hub is fuelling insulation product consumption in the region. Hence, the regional market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Glass insulators market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The growing need for energy efficiency in buildings drives the glass insulators market. The need to enhance the energy efficiency of buildings is a major factor for the growth.

in buildings drives the glass insulators market. The need to enhance the energy efficiency of buildings is a major factor for the growth. Such insulation materials are widely used to minimize the leakage of energy and thereby improve the efficiency of a building.

Since the cost of energy is rising year by year, governments emphasize the need to use products that consume less energy.

Hence, such factors boost the growth of the glass insulators market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The green building developments influencing sales prospects are an emerging glass insulators market trend.

influencing sales prospects are an emerging glass insulators market trend. Green building developments are considered as a management and engineering approach widely adopted in building and construction sectors to maintain energy sustainability and resources in industrial environments.

This plays an important role in green building development due to the significant contribution of sustainable resources.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the glass insulators market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The lack of a skilled workforce challenges the growth of the glass insulators market.

challenges the growth of the glass insulators market. There is a scarcity of technically skilled employees who possess knowledge of insulation materials and methods of installation in the market.

The process for installation of insulation in buildings is an intensive technical process. This involves the selection of materials based on factors such as the building area's dimensions, the nature of the building, the external environment, and the type of material to be used.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the glass insulators market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Glass Insulators Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the glass insulators market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the glass insulators market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the glass insulators market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of glass insulators market vendors

Glass Insulators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 196.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ELECTRO PORCELANA GAMMA SAS, Glass Insulators Inc., Global Insulator Group LLC, Hemingray Glass Company LLC, Hubbell Inc., Incap Ltd., JSU U.M.E.K, Lviv Insulator Co., MacLean Fogg Co., MacLean Power Systems, Meister International LLC, Nanjing Electric Group Co. LTD., SEDIVER SAS, SEVES Group S.a r.l., Sichuan Yibin Global Group Co. Ltd., UAB AIZ, Verescence France, VICTOR INSULATORS INC., Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Co. LTD., and Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global glass insulators market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Suspension glass insulators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Pin glass insulators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 HVAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Distribution and railway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 HVDC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ELECTRO PORCELANA GAMMA SAS

12.4 Glass Insulators Inc.

12.5 Global Insulator Group LLC

12.6 Hemingray Glass Company LLC

12.7 Hubbell Inc.

12.8 Incap Ltd.

12.9 JSU U.M.E.K

12.10 MacLean Fogg Co.

12.11 Nanjing Electric Group Co. LTD.

12.12 SEDIVER SAS

12.13 Sichuan Yibin Global Group Co. Ltd.

12.14 Verescence France

12.15 VICTOR INSULATORS INC.

12.16 Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric Co. LTD.

12.17 Zhejiang Tailun Insulator Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

