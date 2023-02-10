Glass lens market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global glass lens market size is estimated to grow by USD 8175.42 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 42,924.41 million. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Lens Market 2023-2027

Glass lens market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Glass lens market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Glass lens market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (single glass vision lenses, progressive glass lenses, and bifocal glass lenses), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the single glass vision lenses segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as increasing cases of myopia among teens due to rising digitalization in education, overuse of consumer electronics and other activities, and increased focus on personal appearance.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global glass lens market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global glass lens market.

North America will account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region has the presence of a well-established healthcare system that offers high-quality vision care services. In addition, rising investments in the healthcare sector and increasing incidences of diabetes and eye disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration are driving the growth of the regional market.

Report

Glass lens market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing demand for eyeglasses.

Changes in lifestyles have increased exposure to digital displays such as computers, smartphones, and tablets, as well as unhealthy eating habits.

Hence, there is a gradual increase in the number of eye complications such as conjunctivitis, myopia, astigmatism, macular edema, hyperopia, retinal tears, and optic neuritis.

In addition, shifting consumer preference for fashionable glass lenses coupled with the improving standard of living are increasing the demand for glass lenses, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increased availability of products through online distribution channels is identified as the key trend in the market.

The rapid adoption of the internet has increased the number of online customers worldwide.

To tap the growth potential, market players are expanding their presence online through targeted marketing and effective online education.

The sales of products through various online channels and e-commerce platforms are beneficial for both sellers and customers.

Online distribution channels are helping sellers to increase their revenue. Customers can select suitable products and compare products by product types, brands, prices, and points of sale.

The increased availability of glass lenses online will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Limitations of glass lenses and their production challenges will hinder market growth.

Glass lenses offer several advantages. However, certain limitations are restricting their adoption among end-users. One such limitation is physical discomfort.

Some frames exert constant pressure on the nose and behind the ears, leading to headaches and general discomfort.

Besides, glass lens manufacturers face inherent challenges with respect to the raw materials and chemicals used to manufacture lenses.

Most products are subjected to performance and durability tests that are similar to the tests for medical devices. Though glass lenses are exempted from various regulations, some FDA regulations apply to them.

Many such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this glass lens market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the glass lens market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the glass lens market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the glass lens market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of glass lens market vendors

Glass Lens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8175.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.85 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bluebell Industries Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., Eastman Kodak Co, EcoGlass AS, EssilorLuxottica SA, Fielmann AG, Guild Optical Associates Inc., HOYA Corp., Jiangsu Hongchen Optical Co. Ltd., Knight Optical Ltd., Leica Camera AG, Lensel Optics Pvt Ltd., Nikon Corp., Rodenstock GmBH, Seiko Holdings Corp., Shanghai Mingyue Glasses Co. Ltd., Specsavers Group, TOKAI OPTICAL Co. Ltd., and Vision Rx Lab Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

