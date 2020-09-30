Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending Ashford Hospitality Trust Shareholders Vote "FOR" Both Proposals

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Ashford Trust shareholders vote "FOR" both proposals at the October 6th Special Meeting. Glass Lewis' recommendation follows Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") recommendation earlier this week that shareholders also vote "FOR" both proposals.

As Glass Lewis stated in its independent report: "…we ultimately consider it reasonable that the Trust has elected to pursue an alternative which stands to reduce cash burdens, eliminate a major liquidation preference, simplify the capital structure and prospectively enhance pro forma market access. While certainly not unfettered by steep dilution to common shareholders, these benefits may be expected to contribute favorably to AHT's ability to secure fresh sources of financing on more attractive terms than may presently be available, thereby potentially providing a more diverse array of avenues to improve liquidity, offset operational shortfalls and stabilize the Trust during the course of a still unpredictable industry rebound."

In making its recommendation, Glass Lewis also commented on a number of the assertions made by Cygnus Capital, Inc. ("CCI"):

Referring to Cygnus Capital's "array of analytical commentary" focused on Ashford Trust's operating cash burn, debt service and expenses, Glass Lewis cited CCI's materials claiming a Q2 burn rate at AHT of $77 million and approximately $249 million in cash and equivalents. Glass Lewis is quick to point out that the actual reported burn rate for Q2 was $106.2 million and cash reserves available are materially lower than CCI claimed due to ongoing forbearance negotiations. Glass Lewis' analyses further commented "we consider these factors support the notion that liquidity pressure at AHT is higher than CCI's portrayal."

"we find the presented data arguably offers a skewed impression of the U.S. market, and, in certain cases, dubious analytical relevance.



"CCI highlights occupancy figures directly impacted by the Labor Day holiday in the United States , an approach we consider is clearly less likely to offer a normalized impression of any sector rebound in the U.S.

"Perhaps more questionably, CCI repeatedly points to the relatively quick uptick in room occupancy rates in China …. Given decidedly distinct COVID-19 responses employed by the U.S. and China , the absence of even a narrowly distributed vaccine and currently upward trending case rates in the U.S., we question the basis for CCI's industry optimism as a function of COVID-19 infection levels, as well as the utility of pointing to a wholly unrelated geography to which AHT has no exposure."

Glass Lewis cites independent industry reports suggesting there "remains considerable uncertainty around the likelihood of a meaningfully durable sector rebound prior to 2023" and "ultimately considers it reasonable that the Trust has elected to pursue an alternative which stands to reduce cash burdens, eliminate a major liquidation preference, simplify the capital structure and prospectively enhance pro forma market access."

Glass Lewis also pointed out that: "CCI has not, to date and to the best of our knowledge, approached the Trust or its external adviser, RBC, to facilitate substantive engagement with purportedly interested counterparties, or otherwise attempted to discuss with the board strategic or financing avenues which would meaningfully address the Trust's current condition. Indeed, we have been unable to uncover any indication CCI even nominally attempted to constructively engage with AHT prior to publishing its opposition platform in mid-September 2020, two full months after the Trust's initial recapitalization plans were made public in an S-4 filing."

ASHFORD TRUST'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE "FOR" THE TWO PROPOSALS AT THE OCTOBER 6TH SPECIAL MEETING TO PROTECT THEIR INVESTMENT.

Ashford Trust reminds each and every shareholder that their vote is critical no matter how many or how few shares they own. Shareholders who do not vote have the same effect as voting Against the proposed amendment to our corporate charter, which is necessary in order to complete the Exchange Offers. Common shareholders who have questions or need assistance in voting their shares may contact the Company's proxy solicitation firm, at (877) 787-9239 or by email at [email protected].

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

