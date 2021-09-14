Glass Logistics Market In Air Freight & Logistics Industry | 17000 + Technavio Reports
Sep 14, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 1.45 bn is expected in the glass logistics market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the glass logistics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASAMRO Logistics Group, Bonded Logistics Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Emons Group BV, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Lannutti Spa, Nijman Zeetank Internationale Transport BV, Odyssey Logistics and Technology Corp., and Sedak GmbH and Co. KG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for glass from the automotive industry & the expansion of glass production facilities will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Glass Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Glass Logistics Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Transportation
- Warehousing And VAS
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Glass Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Glass Logistics Market size
- Glass Logistics Market trends
- Glass Logistics Market industry analysis
The glass logistics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increased demand for glass from the end-users will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shortage of truck drivers will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the glass logistics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Glass Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist glass logistics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the glass logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the glass logistics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass logistics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASAMRO Logistics Group
- Bonded Logistics Inc.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Emons Group BV
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
- Lannutti Spa
- Nijman Zeetank Internationale Transport BV
- Odyssey Logistics and Technology Corp.
- sedak GmbH and Co. KG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
