Glass Logistics Market In Air Freight & Logistics Industry | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASAMRO Logistics Group, Bonded Logistics Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Emons Group BV, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Lannutti Spa, Nijman Zeetank Internationale Transport BV, Odyssey Logistics and Technology Corp., and Sedak GmbH and Co. KG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for glass from the automotive industry & the expansion of glass production facilities will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Glass Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Glass Logistics Market is segmented as below:

Service

Transportation



Warehousing And VAS

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Glass Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Glass Logistics Market size

Glass Logistics Market trends

Glass Logistics Market industry analysis

The glass logistics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increased demand for glass from the end-users will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shortage of truck drivers will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the glass logistics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Glass Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist glass logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the glass logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glass logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass logistics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Warehousing and VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASAMRO Logistics Group

Bonded Logistics Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Emons Group BV

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Lannutti Spa

Nijman Zeetank Internationale Transport BV

Odyssey Logistics and Technology Corp.

sedak GmbH and Co. KG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

