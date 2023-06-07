Glass Manufacturing Market Size to Grow by USD 58.31 Billion from 2022 to 2027; Rise in sales of electronic display units to boost the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glass manufacturing market is expected to grow by USD 58.31 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.04%. Some of the primary factors driving the growth of global glass manufacturing market are rise in sales of electronic display units, high demand from the construction industry, and rising demand for recyclable products. However, challenges from alternative product manufacturing are expected to limit the market growth, during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Manufacturing Market 2023-2027

Global Glass manufacturing market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global glass manufacturing market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global glass manufacturing market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Glass manufacturing market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global glass manufacturing market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer glass manufacturing in the market are AGC Inc., BG Container Glass Public Co. Ltd., Bormioli Luigi S.p.A., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Corning Inc., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Glaston Oyj Abp, Jinjing Group Co. Ltd., KCC Glass Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nathan Allan Glass Studios Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S., Vitro SAB De CV, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

AGC.Inc.: The company offers glass manufacturing solutions such as 99% UV Cut Glass, AS2, and Aspherical Glass.

The company offers glass manufacturing solutions such as 99% UV Cut Glass, AS2, and Aspherical Glass. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Global Glass Manufacturing Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Packaging, Construction, Electrical and electronics, Transportation, and Others), Product (Container glass, Flat glass, Fiber glass, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

In the glass manufacturing market, the packaging segment has grown significantly in recent years. Glass is an ideal material for packaging applications due to its excellent properties such as transparency, impermeability, and chemical stability.

The food and beverage industry is one of the largest consumers of glass packaging. Growing demand for processed and packaged food and beverages is driving demand for glass packaging solutions.

The pharmaceutical industry is also a major consumer of glass packaging due to its chemical stability and impermeability. Along with the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, the demand for glass packaging solutions is also expected to increase during the forecast period, which is expected to drive the growth of the global glass manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global glass manufacturing market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global glass manufacturing market.

APAC is expected to contribute 47% of the growth in the global glass manufacturing market. The market in the region is growing rapidly in recent years due to the increasing demand for glass products in industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics. APAC is the world's largest consumer and producer of glass. Factors contributing to the growth of the APAC glass manufacturing market include increasing urbanization and construction activities, growing automotive industry, increasing demand for electronic devices, and favorable government policies and initiatives.

is expected to contribute of the growth in the global glass manufacturing market. The market in the region is growing rapidly in recent years due to the increasing demand for glass products in industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics. APAC is the world's largest consumer and producer of glass. Factors contributing to the growth of the APAC glass manufacturing market include increasing urbanization and construction activities, growing automotive industry, increasing demand for electronic devices, and favorable government policies and initiatives. Rapid urbanization and increased construction activity in the region have increased the demand for glass products in the construction industry. APAC's automotive industry is growing rapidly, increasing demand for glass products used in automobile manufacturing. The growing popularity of electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets has increased the demand for glass products for the manufacture of displays and touch screens. Governments in the region have implemented favorable policies and initiatives to promote investment in the glass manufacturing industry, contributing to the growth of the market.

Countries contributing the most to the growth of the glass manufacturing market in APAC include China , India , Japan , South Korea and Indonesia . These countries are home to some of the world's largest glass manufacturers and are increasing investment in developing advanced manufacturing techniques to produce quality glass products.

Global Glass Manufacturing Market – Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Rise in sales of electronic display units is the key driving force - The global glass manufacturing market is driven by increasing sales of electronic display devices such as smartphones, tablets and televisions. Glass is used in the displays of these electronic devices, and with the increase in demand for these devices, the demand for glass products is expected to increase as well.

Rising demand for high quality displays with improved resolution, durability and scratch resistance is expected to drive innovation in the glass manufacturing industry. To meet the demand for these products, manufacturers are developing new types of glass such as ultra-thin and flexible glass.



Furthermore, with the increasing introduction of advanced technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, the demand for electronic devices with high-quality displays is expected to increase. This trend is expected to further increase the demand for glass products in the electronics industry.



Increasing sales of electronic display devices is expected to be the main driver of the growth of the global glass manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Market Trend

Investment in new glass manufacturing facilities is the key market trend - Investment in new glass production facilities is driven by increasing demand for glass products and the need to improve production efficiency and sustainability.

Several major glass makers have announced plans to invest in new production facilities. For example, in 2020, Japan's AGC Corporation announced that it would build a new glass production plant in China to meet the growing demand for glass products in China. The new plant will produce high-performance glass for the automotive industry and is scheduled to start operations in 2022. Similarly, US-based Corning has announced that it will invest $500 million in a new glass manufacturing facility in North Carolina in 2021. The facility is expected to manufacture advanced glassware for smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices and is expected to create over 300 new jobs in the region during the forecast period.

These investments in new production facilities are aimed at increasing production capacity, increasing efficiency and reducing costs. It also enables manufacturers to meet the growing demand for glass products, especially in the automotive and electronics industries. Additionally, these facilities are designed to incorporate the latest sustainable practices such as B. Reduce energy consumption and waste generation to meet the growing demand for green production. Overall, investments in new glass production facilities are expected to bring increased production, increased efficiency and improved sustainability, which is expected to drive growth in the focus market over the forecast period, thus leading to the growth of the global glass market. It shows a positive trend for the production market.

Market Challenge

The volatility of prices of raw material is hindering market growth - Raw material price volatility is a major challenge for the glass industry, as the prices of raw materials such as silica sand, soda and limestone are highly volatile. For example, the price of soda ash, a key raw material for glass manufacturing, fluctuated between about USD 200 and USD 500 per ton between 2015 and 2020, depending on market conditions.

Commodity prices can also be affected by global economic conditions, trade disputes and natural disasters, all of which can lead to supply chain disruptions and price fluctuations.

This price volatility can adversely affect the profitability of glass manufacturers, especially small and medium enterprises that do not have the resources to absorb price volatility. It can also affect manufacturers' competitiveness in terms of price, quality and innovation. Therefore, fluctuations in raw material prices are likely to hamper the growth of the global glass manufacturing market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Glass Manufacturing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the glass manufacturing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the glass manufacturing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the glass manufacturing market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Glass Manufacturing Market vendors

