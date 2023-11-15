Glass Mat Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 1.7 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

News provided by

Stratview Research

15 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

The Glass Mat Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026, to reach US$ 1.7 Billion in 2026, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the glass mat market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current and emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.


Click here for a free sample pdf: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/768/glass-mat-market.html#form

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2026

US$ 1.7 Billion in 2026

Growth (CAGR)

5.0% during 2021-2026

Forecast Period

2021-2026

Trend Period

2016-2019

Base Year

2020

Number of Segments Covered

4

Number of Tables & Graphs

80+

Country-Level Market Assessment

20

Segment Insights on the Glass Mat Market

Glass Mat Market is segmented based on product type, application type, binder type, and region.

Based on Product Type- The glass mat market is segmented into chopped strand mats and continuous filament matsChopped strand mat is estimated to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period due to increased usage in marine, recreational, industrial, transportation, and construction applications. Chopped strand mats are preferred in the open mold process, whereas continuous filament mats are preferred in the closed molding process.

Based on Application Type- The market is segmented as transportation, marine, E&E, building and construction, pipe and tank, and others. Building and construction is estimated to maintain its dominance in the market over the next five years. There has been an incessant increase in the penetration of composite materials in the construction industry, driven by their inherent advantages including corrosion resistance, high specific strength, excellent aesthetic properties, and excellent abrasion resistance. Transportation, Marine, Pipe, and tank are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the years to come.

Based on Binder Type- The market is segmented as emulsion, powder, and othersEmulsion is estimated to maintain its dominance in the market over the next five years. Emulsion binders are highly preferred in the chopped strand mats for a multitude of parts including automotive parts, boat hulls, and decks, chemical pipes and tanks, and swimming pools. Emulsion binders offer excellent impregnation properties, excellent conformability, better handling properties, ease of processing, good mechanical properties, and better surface bonding efficiency against powder-bonded glass mats.

To know the attractive segments, click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/768/glass-mat-market.html#form

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for glass mat during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

  • Construction, Pipe and tank, and Transportation continue driving the demand for glass mats in the region.

North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Glass Mat Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

  • An expected rebound in automobile production coupled with an incessant shift from traditional materials to lightweight composite materials.
  • An increase in the infrastructure investments related to pipes.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at [email protected]

Top 10 Companies in the Glass Mat Market?

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

  • Owens Corning
  • China Jushi
  • Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)
  • 3B Fiberglass
  • Taishan Fiberglass
  • China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd.
  • Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
  • Johns Manville
  • P-D Glasseiden GmbH
  • Saint-Gobain Adfors.

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers

Relevant contents in the report

How big is the sales opportunity?

In-depth analysis of the Glass Mat Market

How lucrative is the future?

Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends

Which regions offer the best sales opportunities?

Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts

Which are the most attractive market segments?

Market segment analysis and forecast

Which are the top players and their market positioning?

Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis

How complex is the business environment?

Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis

What are the factors affecting the market?

Drivers & challenges

Will I get the information on my specific requirements?

10% free customization

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. The reliability and insightfulness of the reports enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies to meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include a market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, the voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

Stratview Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Stratview Research

