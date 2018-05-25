Glass Packaging Market in Europe 2018-2022 with Focus on Germany and Italy

News provided by

Research and Markets

11:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Glass Packaging Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Glass Packaging Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 2.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Glass Packaging Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, the compatibility of glass as packaging material will be a key driver for the growth of the market. With respect to environmental sustainability, glass is gaining popularity as it is completely recyclable and can be recycled multiple times. Vendors are introducing more products using glass packaging owing to their numerous safety features.

The increasing use of premium packaging will drive the growth of the market. The luxury packaging industry is growing steadily and attracts glass container manufacturers, due to the high suitability and usage of glass in premium packaging.

Further, the report states that the decreasing ROI and EBITDA margins will affect the growth of this market. This industry witnesses energy-intensive process that increases the operational cost and adds upto 20% of the total production costs. Due to the slow growth of the industry, manufacturers must reduce their operating costs to increase their profit.

Key vendors

  • Ardagh
  • O-I
  • Verallia
  • Vetropack
  • Vidrala

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Comparison by end-user
  • Glass packaging market in Europe by beverages industry
  • Glass packaging market in Europe by food industry
  • Glass packaging market in Europe by pharmaceutical industry
  • Glass packaging market in Europe by other industries
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Regional comparison
  • Glass packaging market in Germany
  • Glass packaging market in Italy
  • Glass packaging market in Rest of Europe
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Demand for sustainable packaging
  • Increasing scope of premium packaging
  • Technological upheaval in glass packaging

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gtk6rj/glass_packaging?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glass-packaging-market-in-europe-2018-2022-with-focus-on-germany-and-italy-300654994.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

12:15 ET Global Smart Robots Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of...

12:00 ET Global Pre Filled Syringes Market to 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Glass Packaging Market in Europe 2018-2022 with Focus on Germany and Italy

News provided by

Research and Markets

11:30 ET