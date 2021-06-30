Glass Packaging Market in Europe to grow by USD 2.22 billion through 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports
Jun 30, 2021, 13:27 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass packaging market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 2.22 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the glass packaging market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the compatibility of glass as a packaging material, the stable growth in end-user markets, and the use of recycled glass.
The glass packaging market in Europe analysis includes end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the use of recycled glass as one of the prime reasons driving the glass packaging market growth in Europe during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The glass packaging market in Europe covers the following areas:
Glass Packaging Market In Europe Sizing
Glass Packaging Market In Europe Forecast
Glass Packaging Market In Europe Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ardagh Group SA
- BA Glass BV
- Gerresheimer AG
- O-I Glass Inc.
- Rawlings & Son (Bristol) Ltd.
- Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH
- Verallia SAS
- Vetropack Holding Ltd.
- Vidrala SA
- Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Beverage Packaging Market- The beverage packaging market is segmented by material (rigid plastics, glass, metal, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market- The aluminum foil packaging market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Beverages industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ·Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ardagh Group SA
- BA Glass BV
- Gerresheimer AG
- O-I Glass Inc.
- Rawlings & Son (Bristol) Ltd.
- Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH
- Verallia SAS
- Vetropack Holding Ltd.
- Vidrala SA
- Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/glass-packaging-market-industry-in-europe-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article