Glass Packaging Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% from 2022 to 2027, Historic Market Size Recorded at USD 56,864.83 Million between 2017 and 2021 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass packaging market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 14,102.52 million. The growing rate of consumption of beverages, rising demand for pharmaceutical packaging, and growth rate of consumption of consumer products are projected as the major factors leading to the glass packaging market share growth. For more such market analysis updates, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), request the sample PDF report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Packaging Market 2023-2027

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The growing demand for pharmaceutical packaging is significantly driving market growth.

Technavio also suggests, the growing number of innovative techniques in glass packaging will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the glass packaging market from 2022 to 2027.

As an emerging market challenge, variations in the prices of raw materials may slow down the market growth as per Technavio's report.

For exclusive market statistics and other relevant information on market dynamics, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), avail the Technavio's subscription.

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

As per Technavio's analysis, there are various market segments classified including borosilicate glass, soda lime glass, and de-alkalized soda lime glass in the glass packaging market.

The borosilicate glass segment is projected to record the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 37,394.31 million in 2017 and will continue to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, North America is projected at the top of the list. 30% of the total market share growth will originate from North America by 2027. The second leading region is APAC with a significant share of market growth. The report adds further, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia are the key revenue generators in the region. Technavio also suggests the rising rate of urbanization and the growing establishments of commercial facilities are the key factors that are predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

For more detailed segments analysis and geographical business distribution, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), request for the sample report.

Key Market Vendors

Technavio also includes a detailed analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers key information on the vendors, such as:

Berlin Packaging LLC

Sonoco Products Co.

Bormioli Rocco Spa

HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA

SCHOTT AG

Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd.

Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd.

I Glass Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

What`s New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the comprehensive report.

Key Data Covered in this Glass Packaging Market Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the glass packaging market during 2023-2027

Market size analysis of the glass packaging market size and its association with the parent market

Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

Related Reports

The healthcare packaging market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 56.67 billion .

. The pharmaceutical contract packaging market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 6,006.87 million .

Glass Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 14,102.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, UK , Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Beatson Clark Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Gerresheimer AG, HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd., O I Glass Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Sonoco Products Co., Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, Verallia SA, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH, and The Cary Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global glass packaging market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global glass packaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Borosilicate glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Borosilicate glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Borosilicate glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Borosilicate glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Borosilicate glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Soda lime glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Soda lime glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Soda lime glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Soda lime glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Soda lime glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 De-alkalized soda lime glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on De-alkalized soda lime glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on De-alkalized soda lime glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on De-alkalized soda lime glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on De-alkalized soda lime glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 123: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 126: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Ardagh Group SA

Exhibit 128: Ardagh Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Ardagh Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Ardagh Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 131: Ardagh Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Ardagh Group SA - Segment focus

12.5 BA Glass BV

Exhibit 133: BA Glass BV - Overview



Exhibit 134: BA Glass BV - Business segments



Exhibit 135: BA Glass BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: BA Glass BV - Segment focus

12.6 Beatson Clark Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Beatson Clark Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Beatson Clark Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Beatson Clark Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Berlin Packaging LLC

Exhibit 140: Berlin Packaging LLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: Berlin Packaging LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Berlin Packaging LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Bormioli Rocco Spa

Exhibit 143: Bormioli Rocco Spa - Overview



Exhibit 144: Bormioli Rocco Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Bormioli Rocco Spa - Key offerings

12.9 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 146: Gerresheimer AG - Overview



Exhibit 147: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Gerresheimer AG - Key news



Exhibit 149: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

12.10 HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 151: HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 152: HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

12.11 Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 O I Glass Inc.

Exhibit 158: O I Glass Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: O I Glass Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: O I Glass Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: O I Glass Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Verallia SA

Exhibit 166: Verallia SA - Overview



Exhibit 167: Verallia SA - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Verallia SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Verallia SA - Segment focus

12.15 Vetropack Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 170: Vetropack Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Vetropack Holding Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Vetropack Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Vidrala SA

Exhibit 173: Vidrala SA - Overview



Exhibit 174: Vidrala SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Vidrala SA - Key offerings

12.17 Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH

Exhibit 176: Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 177: Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio