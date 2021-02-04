Glass Portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris at Lincoln Memorial Celebrates Her Shattering of Historic Glass Ceiling

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A dramatic glass portrait honoring Vice President Kamala Harris will be unveiled in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 4th, celebrating Harris as America's first woman vice president. The exhibit, which will be on display through Feb. 6th, commemorates this seminal achievement for women in America and celebrates an incredible woman leader with many "firsts" to her name – including the first woman vice president, first Black vice president, first South Asian vice president and first vice president to graduate from a Historically Black College and University.

Glass Portrait of VP Kamala Harris Presented by National Women's History Museum, Chief & BBH NY Celebrates Her Shattering of Historic Glass Ceiling. (Photo by Shannon Finney /Getty Images for National Women's History Museum & Chief) Glass Portrait of VP Kamala Harris Presented by National Women's History Museum, Chief & BBH NY Celebrates Her Shattering of Historic Glass Ceiling. (Photo by Shannon Finney /Getty Images for National Women's History Museum & Chief)

The installation to honor Harris' shattering of this monumental "glass ceiling'' is presented by the National Women's History Museum – the nation's leading women's history museum and the most recognized institution dedicated to uncovering, interpreting, and celebrating women's diverse contributions to society, in partnership with Chief, a private network focused on connecting and supporting women leaders.

The one-of-a-kind broken glass medium used by the artist Simon Berger to create the portrait uniquely embodies Harris' glass-shattering achievement. The installation was created by creative agency BBH New York, with production partnership from M ss ng P eces.

"Representation matters, especially at the ballot box, and the inauguration of Kamala Harris as the first woman, and first woman of color, to serve as vice president of the United States is a landmark moment in American history," said Holly Hotchner, President and CEO of the National Women's History Museum.

"Today's progress is built on the legacy of the women who came before – the trailblazers, like Kamala, who raised their voices, marched for their rights, and ran for elected office; the women who cracked glass ceilings so that other women could shatter them," Hotchner said. "It is a true honor to join BBH and Chief as partners in this remarkable installation honoring this critical turning point in the fight for representation, Vice President Harris, and the numerous women throughout history who demanded a seat at the table."

"Chief's mission is to drive women into positions of power and keep them there – we exist to support ascendant women to break glass ceilings, retain their seats at the table, and create lines of succession for future women leaders," said Lindsay Kaplan, who co-founded Chief in 2019 with Carolyn Childers. "This artwork not only celebrates Vice President Kamala Harris, a woman who embodies this mission, but it recognizes the women who came before her and those who'll come after. Today, only 23% of executive roles are held by women. We hope this exhibit will show women of all backgrounds that they can change that percentage, assert their voices, and open doors as they shatter barriers."

Set against the historic and scenic backdrop of the reflecting pool and Washington Monument, the installation will include a plaque featuring a QR code which viewers can scan to take them to an Instagram Spark AR. This will provide an augmented reality experience that immerses the observer in Harris' glass-breaking moments. The campaign also includes a companion website and film.

"We hope that women – of all ages and backgrounds – will see their own strength and potential reflected in the portrait of our first woman vice president," said Amani Duncan, President of BBH New York. "This incredible work of art featuring interactive elements is a rallying moment for all organizations to work together to advance gender equity and address the issues facing women and other marginalized genders."

Based on a color photo of Harris taken by photographer Celeste Sloman (represented by ATRBUTE, New York), the artwork measures 6.5 feet x 6.5 feet and was crafted by artist Simon Berger (represented by Artstübli Gallery, Basel). To create these unique works of art, Berger delicately taps a hammer on large sheets of laminated safety glass, making tiny cracks and fissures that, when viewed together, coalesce to create an incredible, 3-D-style likeness (www.simonberger.art @simonberger.art).

About National Women's History Museum

Founded in 1996, the National Women's History Museum is the nation's leading women's history museum and the most recognized institution dedicated to uncovering, interpreting, and celebrating women's diverse contributions to society. A renowned leader in women's history education, the Museum brings to life the countless untold stories of women throughout history, and serves as a space for all to inspire, experience, collaborate, and amplify women's impact—past, present, and future. The Museum is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Chief is the future of women in the workplace. Created to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there, Chief is a private network designed specifically for women executives to strengthen their experience in the C-suite, cross-pollinate power across industries, and effect change from the top-down. Co-founders Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan launched in Chief in 2019, and have grown to nearly 4,000 of the most formidable senior leaders in the United States, representing over 3,000 companies. Chief is headquartered in New York City, with membership open in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and San Francisco. Learn more at chief.com.

About BBH NY

Helmed by the trio of President Amani Duncan, Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto and Head of Planning Tom Callard, BBH NY "zags" where other agencies "zig," making ambitious ideas for ambitious clients. Leveraging the power of creativity for outsized impact on culture and business growth, BBH NY works with some of the most innovative marketers in the world, including Google, Marvel, Brighthouse Financial, and Samsung. For more information, visit bbhny.com.

m ss ng p eces is the new wave production and entertainment partner for content and immersive experiences that inspire culture. As the industry shifts and evolves through new mediums and new demands, we bring the missing pieces to the table to make content and immersive experiences with diverse creatives across storytelling, technology and physical experiences – all supported by world-class integrated production. With offices in NY & LA, we produce globally recognized work for agencies, brands, and studios, and have been named to the Ad Age Production Company A-List for the past 4 years in a row. www.mssngpeces.com

