Glass Substrate Market to record USD 616.14 Mn growth -- 45% growth to originate from APAC

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Substrate Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 616.14 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.92% between 2021 and 2026. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of glass fiber composites in automobiles. The study also identifies the adoption of glass substrates in solar power-generating plants, the growth and expansion of various end-user industries, and the surge in applications in the electrical and electronics industry as other reasons driving the glass substrate market growth over the next few years.
The global glass substrate market is characterized by intense competition and is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many multinational and local vendors. The global glass substrate market depends on many major end-user industries, such as electronics, aerospace, and automotive. Therefore, the slow growth or decline in the growth of these industries will also have a negative effect on the growth of the vendors in the global glass substrate market. Technological developments are anticipated to fuel the adoption of glass substrates during the forecast period, as the major focus of the existing players in the market is to offer technologically advanced recycling methods for glass substrates. Local vendors use technologies to strengthen their presence in the market. Most market vendors invest heavily in R&D to attract customers through product innovations, which is expected to lead to moderate competition among the market vendors during the forecast period.
The report analyzes the market by end-user (electronic display panels, automotive, medical, solar, and aerospace and defense) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The electronic display panels segment will account for the largest share of the market. The wider use of glass substrates in various applications, such as semiconductors, displays, telecommunications devices, and electronic components is driving the growth of the segment.
By region, APAC is expected to emerge as the major market, occupying 45% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing production and sales of electronic devices and automobiles. In addition, the rising disposable incomes of consumers and the expanding middle-class population are expected to foster the growth of the glass substrate market in APAC during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The glass substrate market covers the following areas:
Companies Mentioned
- AGC Inc.
- Apogee Enterprises Inc
- Corning Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- HOYA Corp.
- IRICO Group New Energy Co. Ltd.
- Kyodo International Inc.
- Laseroptik GmbH
- MTI Corp.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- NOVA Electronic Materials LLC
- Ohara Inc.
- Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
- Plan Optik AG
- SCHOTT AG
- Shilpa Enterprises
- Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Solaronix SA
- Techinstro Industries
- Vedanta Ltd.
|
Glass Substrate Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 616.14 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.0
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AGC Inc., Apogee Enterprises Inc, Corning Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., HOYA Corp., IRICO Group New Energy Co. Ltd., Kyodo International Inc., Laseroptik GmbH, MTI Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., NOVA Electronic Materials LLC, Ohara Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Plan Optik AG, SCHOTT AG, Shilpa Enterprises, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solaronix SA, Techinstro Industries, and Vedanta Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Solar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Solar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AGC Inc.
- Exhibit 101: AGC Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: AGC Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: AGC Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: AGC Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: AGC Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Corning Inc.
- Exhibit 106: Corning Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Corning Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Corning Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Corning Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 HOYA Corp.
- Exhibit 110: HOYA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: HOYA Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: HOYA Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: HOYA Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Ohara Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Ohara Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Ohara Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Ohara Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Ohara Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Plan Optik AG
- Exhibit 126: Plan Optik AG - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Plan Optik AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Plan Optik AG - Key offerings
- 10.10 SCHOTT AG
- Exhibit 129: SCHOTT AG - Overview
- Exhibit 130: SCHOTT AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: SCHOTT AG - Key news
- Exhibit 132: SCHOTT AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: SCHOTT AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 134: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Vedanta Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Vedanta Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Vedanta Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Vedanta Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 141: Vedanta Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Vedanta Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 146: Research methodology
- Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 148: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations
